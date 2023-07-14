Inside Larry Nassar's Life in Prison After Disgraced Gymnastics Coach Is Stabbed

Disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar was stabbed numerous times by an inmate in a federal prison on Sunday. He survived the attack, which reportedly followed a comment he allegedly made while watching the women's Wimbledon tennis tournament.

After more than 150 women and girls accused Nassar, now 59, of repeated sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment — including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas — Nassar pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault in 2018.

He was sentenced to more than 100 years in state prison in the highly publicized sex abuse case. Nassar is also behind bars for two other cases, one stemming from a conviction for molesting victims during his time at Michigan State University and another related to a federal child pornography conviction.

The sex abuse allegations first surfaced in 2015, igniting a years-long scandal in which victims accused officials in power of ignoring their reports and covering up the assaults.

Nassar has been described by Assistant District Attorney Angela Povilaitis as “the most prolific child molester in history … who spared no one."

Here’s what to know about Larry Nassar and his life behind bars so far.

He Will Be Behind Bars for Life Due to Multiple Sentences

In Dec. 2017, Nassar was convicted of possessing 37,000 images of child pornography and tampering with evidence, and was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in federal prison, The Detroit News reported.

A jury then found Nassar guilty of several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection in Michigan’s Ingham County Circuit Court in Jan. 2018. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in state prison.

About a month later, Nassar was sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to an additional three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County.

Last June, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar, whose attorneys argued he was treated unfairly and deserved a new trial, the AP reported.

He is now serving his federal term. His two state sentences will run consecutively, ensuring him a life sentence.

Inside Nassar's Crimes

Many accusers have said Nassar inserted ungloved fingers into their vaginas and told them he was simply giving them medical treatment, according to past reporting by PEOPLE.

In September 2016, Rachael Denhollander and another woman were the first to speak out, revealing to the Indianapolis Star that Nassar molested them during multiple treatments in the 1990s and early 2000s. They said that Nassar fondled them and spoke about oral sex when they were alone, according to the publication.

Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics in 2015 after working with the organization since 1986. He had been its national medical coordinator since 1996, The New York Times reported. He was fired from Michigan State months after being let go from USA Gymnastics.

He was eventually arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were sexually abused by him, and set aside another $75 million in case other victims come forward. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also agreed to a $380 million settlement for those who were assaulted by Nassar during his two-decade tenure with USAG, overseeing the medical treatment of gymnasts hoping to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Serving Time in High-Security Prison

Since August 2018, Nassar has been held at United States Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Fla., about 50 miles northwest of Orlando. The high security prison houses a total of 1,232 male offenders, according to its website.

USP Coleman II is part of the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex and was completed in 2004. The facility is an expansion of USP Coleman I, which was opened in 2001.

He Has Been Attacked Behind Bars Before

On July 9, Nassar was stabbed multiple times in the chest, neck, and back during an altercation with an inmate at USP Coleman II, according to multiple news outlets. The attack happened after the serial sex abuser allegedly said "I wish there were girls playing," while watching the women's Wimbledon tennis tournament, as first reported by the Associated Press.

Nassar reportedly suffered injuries including a collapsed lung and remains in stable condition.

However, Sunday’s stabbing incident wasn't the first time Nassar had been attacked while in federal custody.

The first time happened shortly after his sentencing in 2018 while he was being held at a prison in Tucson in Ariz, according to The Detroit News. His attorneys reportedly said that he was assaulted shortly after being released into the general population.

This reportedly prompted Nassar's transfer to an Oklahoma detention facility after an investigation determined that he could not be held safely at the Arizona prison.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

