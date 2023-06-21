Larry Myers Jr. of 'My 600-Lb. Life' Dead at 49

My 600-Lb. Life star Larry Myers Jr. has died. He was 49.

Myers — dubbed 'Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits' after a video of him singing about the food at a chicken restaurant went viral — had celebrated his 49th birthday on June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death on Facebook on Sunday.



“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” cousin Darrell wrote in the post on June 17.

“Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.

Meyers appeared on 'My 600-Lb. Life' in season 10 in 2022. TLC

“Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.”



According to a report from Page Six, the former reality contestant died three days after his 49th birthday on June 13.

Myers appeared on My 600-Lb. Life in season 10 in Jan. 2022. The aspiring gospel singer was bedridden at 940 pounds and explained in episode 13, titled “Larry’s journey”, that the death of his mom and nephew led to him binge eating and gaining weight.

Myers’ cousin posted a GoFundMe page alongside his Facebook message, set up by Myers’ god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall, asking for donations to put towards the funeral service for the TLC star.

Meyers died on June 13, his cousin confirmed on Facebook. Larry Myers Jr. Facebook

“[Myers’] struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” the page read. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.

“The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support.” On Tuesday, Darrell shared the GoFundMe page on Facebook again, captioning his post: "Rest Well Cuzzy !!! 💔💔"

In March 2022, he appeared on the Ricky Smiley Morning Show and told Smiley he was "trying to get my life back together." Myers explained he had "got depressed....fell back into his old ways" and regained 200 pounds, but that he had undergone surgery and already lost around 100 pounds.

Before his death, Myers was seen taking up a healthier lifestyle as he was pictured boxing and eating salads on Facebook. On May 25, he posted a video to Facebook that showed him at least 12 months prior.



"Footage over a year ago lol I own. Never been shown before my God. The way I can move now God is a good God," Myers captioned the post, which showed him as he struggled to climb stairs.



Meyers went viral for his song Buttermilk Biscuits. Larry Myers Jr. Facebook

News of Myers' death comes after fellow My 600-Lb. Life star Patrick Macon heard some difficult truths about his life potential from his doctor in March.

Weighing 657 lbs., Patrick turned to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a Houston-based bariatric surgeon, for help. After making little effort to commit to the diet he received from Nowzaradan and gaining even more weight over six months, Nowzaradan was brutally honest with Patrick.

"You come in here and you're clearly not taking this seriously and think this is a joke. But there is no magic to save you," Nowzaradan said. "It's not gonna be me that saves you, it's not gonna be your wife or your daughter."