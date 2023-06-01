Larry Birkhead Says He's 'So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn, 16, as She Makes High School Honor Roll



Larry Birkhead and his daughter have a lot to be proud of.

The 50-year-old father posted a series of photos to his Instagram Thursday, revealing that daughter Dannielynn, 16, made the honor roll at her high school.



"Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you ever taken on their cell phone. I can’t be the only parent with this issue! At any rate, onward and upward! Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away," wrote Birkhead. "I am so proud!"

"Now, on to Summer break and then 12th grade….and in the meantime, hopefully she can take some better pictures of me. 😂 I think I am going to give her a photography class over the Summer. #honorroll #badcellphonepics," he concluded.

The post includes two selfies of the father-daughter duo in a car, one of which shows Dannielynn holding up a candid photo of her dad. The final snap features documentation of the 16-year-old's academic achievement.

In May, the duo attended the 2023 Kentucky Derby together, as well as the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, which benefits the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. For the latter occasion, Dannielynn sported a black tulle skirt and blouse featuring photos of her late mom Anna Nicole Smith from her famous Guess campaign, accessorized with rhinestone shoes.

At the time, Birkhead told PEOPLE that he's been hesitant as his teenage daughter starts to consider heading off to college away from home.

"It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college," he explained.

"It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."



Larry Birkhead/Instagram

And while Dannielynn doesn't have a dream school in mind just yet, "she's starting to show an interest in forensics."

"She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline," her dad joked. "So we're on the same page with that."

Birkhead said the course is teaching his daughter about "crime scenes and blood splatter, and the real gory stuff and the real high-tech stuff."

"They tell them how to solve murders, give them clues, and they say, 'This happened, this happened.' It's an interesting thing. I actually took it when I was in college, so I was able to talk with her on it with a little bit of knowledge, but it's something that she's shown interest in, too."

Birkhead isn't too set on the idea, however, as he noted, "you know how kids do. They can say this today, but tomorrow, she's into something else."

