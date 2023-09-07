Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute

Larry Birkhead is celebrating his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter on a special birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith (L), Dannielynn Birkhead (C), Larry Birkhead (R). Photo:

Peter Kramer/Getty, Larry Birkhead/Instagram, Eugene Gologursky/Getty 

Larry Birkhead's little girl is grown up!

On Thursday, the devoted dad, 50, paid tribute to daughter Dannielynn Birkhead as she turns 17, sharing an Instagram Reel filled with photos of the teen throughout her life.

"Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!" he began.

"You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am," he continued, referring to Dannielynn's late mom, Anna Nicole Smith.

"Happy Birthday! Love Dad ❤️ By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida 😂 ❤️ #HappyBirthday 🎂."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, Birkhead opened up about his hesitance as Dannielynn starts looking into colleges around the country.

"It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college," he told PEOPLE.

"It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead attends the 149th Kentucky Derby Barnstable Brown Gala
Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

The proud dad also sees the similarities between his daughter and her late mom as she continues to grow and come into her own, noting that the teen is "generous like her mom."

"And at the same time, she's a picky eater like her mom. Oh, my gosh!" he laughed. "She eats no meat at all. One time in her life, she's eaten meat. She does not eat meat at all, but she's not a gigantic vegetable fan, either."

"It's been a struggle ever since she was little. She's a big pasta eater, loves pizza, and things, and we add vitamins and different things to get her well-rounded. She gets a lot of sauce on her pizza. Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is."

Related Articles
Kelly Preston John Travolta Anniversary Ella Bleu
John Travolta Shares Video of Daughter Ella to Mark Wedding Anniversary to Kelly Preston: 'So Proud'
Jenna Frank, remembering her late father, Jason David Frank, on what would've been his 50th birthday
'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank Remembered by Daughter in Birthday Post: ‘Can’t Put My Pain Into Words’
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photoshoot Celebrating Her 10th Birthday
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photo Shoot Celebrating 10th Birthday: 'Love Without Conditions'
Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'
Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'
Cardi B Posts Sweet Video With Son Wave Ahead of His 2nd Birthday
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Son Wave Saying He's Turning '2' Ahead of His Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo's 21st Birthday With Kids Harper, Cruz and Mia Regan
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo's 21st Birthday with Mia Regan and Kids Harper and Cruz
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya promoting 'Dune: Part Two.'
Timothée Chalamet Wishes 'Dune' Costar Zendaya a Happy Birthday
Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photo
Zendaya Celebrates Her 27th Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pic — See the Photo!
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Damson Idris Her 'Twin' in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'I Love You'
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates 'Cuddly' Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones First Birthday After Recent Surgery
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: 'The Most Generous Soul'
Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramírez Teases They're 'Bringing Their Killer Mullet Back' on 48th Birthday: 'You're Welcome'
Ben Napier âSnuck Outâ at 5 A.M. to Surprise Wife Erin with Special Birthday Treat: âI Am the Luckiestâ; Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City
Ben Napier Reveals He ‘Snuck Out’ at 5 A.M. to Get Wife Erin a Special Birthday Surprise
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her