Lara Lee's Grilled Corn with Gochujang-Butter and Parmesan Is an 'Absolute Showstopper'

“The gochujang butter melts into every nook and cranny," says the author of 'A Splash of Soy' cookbook

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 12:00PM EDT
mag rollout-food
Lara Lee's Gochujang-Parmesan Corn. Photo:

Jen Causey

Lara Lee's grilled corn is such an "absolute showstopper" that the James Beard Award-winning chef has a warning: "Do note that it steals the spotlight from the main meal."

“It’s happiness to eat. The grilled corn acts as the perfect vessel, all smoky and textured, and the gochujang butter melts into every nook and cranny," says the author of the new A Splash of Soycookbook.

But the flavors don't stop there. "Dusting the corn with parmesan added a glorious hit of umami and the lime juice cuts through adding delight and zing," says Lee. "It adds oomph and balance."

Lara Lee's Grilled Corn with Gochujang-Butter and Parmesan

1 medium garlic clove 

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

4 tsp. gochujang (Korean red chile paste)

4 ears fresh corn

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

Lime wedges

1½ oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (⅓ cup)

Flaky sea salt, for serving

1. Finely chop garlic; use the heel of the knife to drag the blade across the chopped garlic to make a coarse paste. Stir together garlic, butter and gochujang in a small bowl until combined. Set aside until ready to use.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high (400° to 450°). Coat corn with oil; sprinkle kosher salt evenly on all sides. Place corn on hot grates. Grill, uncovered, turning every 2 to 3 minutes, until corn is charred on all sides and kernels are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Using a brush, baste corn with 1 tablespoon of the gochujang-butter mixture; grill, uncovered, for 1 minute on each side. Remove from heat, and baste with 1 more tablespoon of butter mixture.

4. Transfer corn to a serving platter, and squeeze with fresh lime juice. Sprinkle evenly with grated Parmesan and flaky sea salt. Serve with extra lime wedges and remaining gochujang butter on the side.

Serves: 4
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Related Articles
Grilled-Peach Salad With Arugula & Pecan Crumble
Eric Jaeho Choi's Grilled Peach Salad Is a 'Pleasant Shock to the Taste Buds'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Catherine McCord's Chicken and Spinach Burgers Are Juicy with a 'Boost of Nutrition'
Orzo Asparagus Peas Recipe
Jeanine Donofrio Calls Her Creamy Orzo with Asparagus and Peas a 'Shortcut Risotto'
roasted grape crostini Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster
'Great British Bake Off's Crystelle Pereira Shares a Crostini Recipe She First Made on the Show
Little Gem & Radish Salad With Feta-Buttermilk Dressing
Susan Spungen's Little Gem Salad with Feta-Buttermilk Dressing Is a 'Fresher Take' on a Wedge Salad
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers Are a Simple Way to 'Introduce Indian Flavors' to Summer Barbecues
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Maneet Chauhan's Coconut Shrimp and Cauliflower 'Grits' Are 'Healthier and Lighter' with a 'Zing of Spices'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Carla Hall Shares Her Iced Sheet-Pan Tart Perfect for Any Cookout
Gator / Yellowstone Cookbook
‘Yellowstone’s Chef Gator Wrote a Cookbook Inspired by the Show – Get His ‘Favorite Recipe in the Whole Book’
Recipes
Andrea Nguyen's Spicy Cabbage and Peanut Slaw Should Be on Your Memorial Day Menu
Recipes rollout
Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze
Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster; https://www.dropbox.com/s/bahapkfaa8 56_1.jpg?dl=0 Credit is Choctaw Nation.
Get Reba McEntire's Twist on a BLT from Her Oklahoma Restaurant
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Go-to Healthy Breakfast That's 'So Easy to Make'
Chicken recipe
Andrew Zimmern's Grilled Deviled Chicken Thighs with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
Pizza Phyllo Rolls with Garlic Butter
Kristen Kish's Pepperoni Phyllo Rolls Taste Like 'the Edge of a Lasagna and a Bite of Thin-Crust Pizza' in One
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob