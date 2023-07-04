LaNisha Cole Celebrates Cozy Fourth of July with Daughter Onyx Ice and Boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba

LaNisha Cole is celebrating Fourth of July with her favorite two people.

On Tuesday, the documentary filmmaker, 41, shared scenes from her holiday with daughter Onyx Ice, the 9-month-old she shares with Nick Cannon — and boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba.

"Happy 4th! ❤️💙🤍," she captioned the shots, which show the infant experiencing different moments in front of different types of cameras, all the while intently paying attention. There's also a photo of the three posing together, and the post finishes off with a video of fireworks going off.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

In April, Cole celebrated how much love her little girl is surrounded by in an emotional Instagram post.

"My whole world... the most beautiful little girl," the mom wrote. "I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her."

Cole then shared a bunch of photos with her little girl, showing her enjoying time with all the different people that love her, including members of her family and her boyfriend.

In addition to Onyx, the Masked Singer host shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, who just turned 1, with Bre Tiesi. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 7 months.

