LaNisha Cole Celebrates Cozy Fourth of July with Daughter Onyx Ice and Boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba

LaNisha Cole is enjoying Fourth of July alongside her favorite people

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 01:01PM EDT
LaNisha Cole Enjoys Fourth of July with Daughter Onyx Ice and Boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba
LaNisha Cole and boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba posing with daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months. Photo:

Instagram/misslanishacole

LaNisha Cole is celebrating Fourth of July with her favorite two people.

On Tuesday, the documentary filmmaker, 41, shared scenes from her holiday with daughter Onyx Ice, the 9-month-old she shares with Nick Cannon — and boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba.

"Happy 4th! ❤️💙🤍," she captioned the shots, which show the infant experiencing different moments in front of different types of cameras, all the while intently paying attention. There's also a photo of the three posing together, and the post finishes off with a video of fireworks going off.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon/Instagram

In April, Cole celebrated how much love her little girl is surrounded by in an emotional Instagram post.

"My whole world... the most beautiful little girl," the mom wrote. "I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her."

Cole then shared a bunch of photos with her little girl, showing her enjoying time with all the different people that love her, including members of her family and her boyfriend.

In addition to Onyx, the Masked Singer host shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, who just turned 1, with Bre Tiesi. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 7 months.

Related Articles
LaNisha Cole
LaNisha Cole Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'I'm Incredibly Grateful'
LaNisha Colem nick cannon
LaNisha Cole Calls Daughter Onyx 'My Whole World' After Nick Cannon Forgets Her When Listing His Kids
All the Women Nick Cannon has Welcomed a Baby With
Every Woman Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Kids With — And What They’ve Said About Their Blended Family
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Hip-Hop-Themed Celebration for Legendary's First Birthday (Exclusive)
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Cheer on Son Legendary as He Takes His First Steps: 'This Milestone Hit Different'
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Cheer on Son Legendary as He Takes First Steps: 'This Milestone Hit Different'
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photo of 'Brotherly Love' Between Sons Moroccan and Golden
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photo of 'Brotherly Love' Between Sons Moroccan and Golden
Nick Cannon Father's Day
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Father's Day Poster Made by Daughter Powerful: 'He's My Best Friend'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy LEGOLAND with Twins Zion and Zillion on Father's Day â See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy LEGOLAND with Twins Zion and Zillion — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's 1st Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's First Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Pursuing a Degree in Child Psychology: 'I'm In That Conversation Every Day'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate 'Superdad' Nick Cannon with Decked-Out Display on Father's Day
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate 'Superdad' Nick Cannon with Decked-Out Display on Father's Day
Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon pose for photos at LEGOLAND California
Nick Cannon Is Preparing to Tell Son, 6, Kids He's Met Are His Siblings: 'Nobody Talks About It'
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Admits to Some 'Dumb' Mistakes While Recently Juggling Two Sick Babies
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Nick Cannon shares photos of kids on Instagram Story
Nick Cannon Shares Candid Moments with 8 of His 12 Children in Series of Photos