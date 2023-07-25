The ‘Perfect T-Shirt’ for Summer Is as Little as $16 Right Now

“Very comfortable and washes beautifully”

By
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 02:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Breathable T-Shirt tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Summer weather can be pretty fickle — one day it’s sunny and breezy and the next it’s sweltering hot and miserable. If you’re looking for some summer staples to add to your wardrobe that would make dressing for any day easier, then you're luck. 

Right now, you can snap up the Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top that’s a fantastic option for those uncertain summer days. It’s light and flowy to keep you cool and perfect for layering. What’s even better is that it’s up to 46 percent off. 

Available in sizes up to 2XL, the shirt is made of polyester, rayon, and a bit of spandex, so it's lightweight and stretchy. It also comes in a whopping 27 colors and patterns, including white, pink, brick red, and white with a black dandelion flower design. And according to shoppers, it's “super soft and breathable,” making it a top you can wear for many seasons.

The shirt has lots of cute design details that will comfortably up your style game, including a V-neckline, a loose drape ideal for hot days, and cap sleeves that strike a perfect balance between short sleeves and tank top straps. It can be dressed up or down with almost everything in your closet: Style it with a long skirt with heels for the office or a pair of jean shorts and comfy sneakers for a casual look. While prices vary depending on the color and size you choose, every version is less than $17. 

Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top in White, $16 (Save $14)

Amazon Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit Basic Shirts Tank Tops

Amazon

Customers have worn the "versatile" shirt to the office, dinner, and out with friends. They've styled it a bunch of different ways, tucking it in, leaving it untucked, or layering it under a cardigan or over a long-sleeve top. In fact, more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers have given this “flattering” short-sleeve top a five-star rating, with many buying multiples and raving about how it’s “nice, loose, and cool [to] wear for summer.” 

One reviewer wrote that after wearing the V-neck for the first time, they were so pleased, they ordered five more colors. A second shopper stated: “Very comfortable and washes beautifully!”

A final reviewer noted, "The fit is really flattering. Not too long or too short. Not too loose or too tight.” They added: “I bought a second one because I loved the first one so much. Will probably buy another! I feel like this is the perfect T-shirt.” 

Keep scrolling to check out more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top in your favorite(s) while it’s up to 46 percent off. 

Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top in Purple, $16 (Save $6)

Amazon Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit Basic Shirts Tank Tops

Amazon

Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top in Lake Blue, $16 (Save $7)

Amazon Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit Basic Shirts Tank Tops

Amazon

Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top in Army Green, $16 (Save $14)

Amazon Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit Basic Shirts Tank Tops

Amazon

Langwyqu Loose Fit Cap Sleeve Top in Black, $17 (Save $13)

Amazon Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit

Amazon

