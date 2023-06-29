Charli D’Amelio Reveals Landon Barker Got Tattoo of Her Eye After Losing Game of Rock, Paper, Scissors (Exclusive)

The social media megastar, who recently partnered with Tamagotchi Uni as a global ambassador, spoke to PEOPLE about Barker, her fave mini-games and more

Published on June 29, 2023 03:43PM EDT
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Charli D’Amelio has her eye on Landon Barker — literally. 

At the beginning of June, Barker, the 19-year-old son of drummer Travis Barker, showed off his latest tattoo — a hyper-realistic drawing of his girlfriend D’Amelio’s eye. The TikTok personality, also 19, now reveals to PEOPLE that the tattoo was actually the product of a simple game of rock, paper, scissors. 

"Basically, he was like, 'I have to get a tattoo tomorrow. What should I get?’ And I was like, 'Oh my goodness, you should get my face,’” D’Amelio tells PEOPLE at the Tamagotchi Uni Launch Party in New York City. "He was like, 'Really? I'll do it.' and I was like, 'Rock, paper, scissors,' and I won."

Despite D'Amelio's victory, the Dancing With the Stars champ says she "didn't think he was actually going to go through with it" — so was surprised when he told her he was starting to get inked.

“I run to Dixie [D'Amelio] like, ‘He's actually getting it. We need to go right now.,'" D'Amelio recalls. "So she drives me to his dad's studio where he's getting the tattoo and we walk in and he's actually getting it. My only thought was, 'You have to tell my dad that you just got this.' But my parents thought it was cool and so did his."

When Barker first posted the picture of his new ink to Instagram, it was hard to tell who the eye belonged to. Upon closer inspection, there was an uncanny resemblance to the reference photo appearing on the tattoo artist's screen — which undoubtedly depicted D'Amelio. 

Charli Damelio and Landon Barker

Landon Barker/Instagram

"It actually really, really looks like my eye, which is crazy. But I think it's so cool,” D’Amelio says.

Between winning rounds of rock, paper, scissors, debuting her Born Dreamer fragrance and launching D’Amelio Footwear with her family, the former competitive dancer knows how to keep herself busy. Most recently, D’Amelio has been working on her partnership with Tamagotchi Uni, a reboot of the virtual pet frenzy that dominated the toy industry in the '90s.

Tamagotchi Uni allows fans to connect on the brand new Tamaverse. This metaverse of the Tamagotchi world allows pet owners to connect with each other on Tamaverse's Tama Arena, Tama Parties, Tama Fashion and Tama Travel features. It's the same pet experience users know and love, but now, connected all around the globe. 

Charli D'Amelio hosts the Tamagotchi Uni Launch Party

Theo Wargo/Getty

D’Amelio tells PEOPLE she’s excited to work with a brand that combines innovation with an intense amount of nostalgia. She recalls the sweet memories of growing up with an older sister who played with Tamagotchi, but also notes that the game has changed in groundbreaking ways. Aside from the black-and-white game getting a colorful makeover, the social media influencer said she loves the fact that “there's so many different things that you can do.”

“I like to play the little mini games — I feel like that's just so much fun,” she explains. “But I also love to feed them because they have jelly beans and ramen. It's so cute to see how much it's changed. You can even get food delivery now. It's adorable."

