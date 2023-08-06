Lance Bass and Son Alexander, 21 Months, Twin in Ripped Jeans: 'Like Father, Like Son'

Lance Bass and his son Alexander James had a double wardrobe malfunction.

The *NSYNC alum, 44, shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of him and the 20-month-old sporting matching tears in their clothes. Bass — dressed in an Elton John T-shirt and jeans ripped at the knee — gave a wry smile for the camera as he showed off a similar tear in Alexander's shorts.

"Like father, like son. What are the odds we both rip our pants on the same day," he wrote in the post's caption.

Lance Bass and his son Alexander show off matching rips in their pants. Lance Bass/Instagram

Since he and husband Michael Turchin welcomed Alexander and his twin sister Violet Betty via surrogate in October 2021, Bass hasn't been shy about sharing his adventures as a new dad on social media. Last month, the singer posted an adorable Instagram video of the siblings toddling down the street on the Fourth of July.

"Best part about being in Mississippi on the 4th is searching for fireworks! 🎆🎇🧨" he wrote at the time.

In June, the twins got to experience Pride Month celebrations with their dads. Bass shared photos on Instagram of the little ones attending a festive event at The Grove in Los Angeles.

"Had such a blast celebrating Pride Night at #TheGroveLA 🏳️‍🌈 Got the whole gang to come along!" his caption said. "The kids were clearly over pictures and ready for some bingo and puppies. What an end to an amazing month."

While chatting to PEOPLE in May, Bass revealed that he and his family were spending a lot of time outdoors together amid the warmer weather. "We've been getting in a lot of core memories lately, that's for sure," he said, noting that Alexander had gotten into exploring playgrounds.

"I thought he was too young for that but definitely not. He immediately went to the big boy slide and went head-first down," he explained. "I can't believe he was that brave, but he loved it. I have a fearless boy on my hands."

Bass also shared that his kids have a growing circle of friends who they get together with for playdates. "They're very social because they were born during COVID, so they didn't really get to see many people during their first year of life. Now that they're able to mingle with other kids, it's nice to see how they interact. Especially with the older kids who teach them so much," he said.

As for how he and Turchin are handling the challenging toddler stage with the twins, Bass admitted he has taken on the role of the "stern parent."

"My husband, he's definitely a pushover," he said with a laugh. "They're going to get anything they want with him. I've got to be the one that disciplines a little more so that they don't their way and get spoiled."

"Overall we're pretty similar, but he'll definitely give in a lot quicker than I will," he added.

Bass added that parenting has taught him a lot about patience. "I am not a patient person at all, never have been," he confessed. "It's definitely my worst quality, but having these kids has really taught me to be patient and I think that's just one amazing thing this has added to my life."

