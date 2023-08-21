Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Lana Del Rey has some "sweet" news for fans.

On Monday, the pop star revealed she'll be embarking on a U.S. tour throughout September and October in support of her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Del Rey, 38, announced 10 dates throughout Southern states, kicking off on Sept. 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee before heading out to Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and more. The "Young and Beautiful" musician will wrap the leg in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 5.

The singer's latest tour announcement follows a sold out Arkansas performance and her third ever visit to Mexico City, with two shows earlier this month.

Tickets to Del Rey's latest string of shows will be available to the public beginning on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

The announcement of her new tour comes after the singer was spotted moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Alabama last month.

A fan account uploaded a video on Instagram showing the “West Coast” musician serving customers from behind a counter at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama.

“Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” the caption for lanadelreybr's Instagram post read.

Lana Del Rey. Getty Images

In the video, the singer-songwriter could be seen sporting a waitress uniform with her own custom yellow Waffle House name badge and her hair in a chic up-do.

“Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission,” she is heard saying in the video, after handing something across the counter to a customer. Del Rey then grabbed her phone from her top and walked towards to back of the restaurant, as someone else in the background was heard saying, "What is bubba?"

See the full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Thu Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sun Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sat Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct. 5 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

