Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand by Your Man’ at a Nashville Bar — Watch!

The singer performed the classic country song at Robert’s Western World on Sunday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023
Lana Del Rey. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lana Del Rey doesn’t just pick up shifts at Waffle House — she sings at dive bars, too! 

The singer-songwriter, 38, serenaded the crowd at Robert’s Western World with a cover of Tammy Wynette’s classic country song “Stand by Your Man” on Sunday. Fans captured footage Del Rey performing in the iconic 150-capacity venue. 

As she walked up on the dive bar stage, the "Summertime Sadness" musician received a sweet introduction: “If you guys cheer loud enough, she might move all the way to Nashville, Tennessee. She is a sensation, she is the most country motherf----- in Robert’s tonight, Lana Del Rey.” 

After seeming to confirm with the guitarist that the band knew how to play the 1968 Wynette country-pop hit, the alternative artist, who donned a bow in her hair and sported a sweater, floral skirt and cowboy boots, took to the microphone. Frequently smiling throughout the surprise performance, Del Rey thrilled the crowd when she crooned the song’s powerful chorus. 

Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park
Lana Del Rey.

Matthew Baker/Getty

In clips that surfaced of Del Rey’s Nashville appearance, many of Robert’s Western World’s patrons sang and danced along to the cover. 

The hitmaker has previously performed the track, which was once deemed controversial for its lyrics that seemed to imply women should always stay with their husbands, despite any wrongdoing. Although, Wynette herself, who had a tumultuous relationship with fellow country music star, George Jones, insisted “Stand by Your Man” was just a “pretty love song.” 

Del Rey first sang the cover during her concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas in August.

She also references Wynette’s marriage, which lasted from 1969 to 1975, on her 2021 Chemtrails Over the Country Club collaboration with country singer Nikki Lane, “Breaking Up Slowly.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Del Rey recently announced a limited run of 2023 North American tour dates. Throughout September and October, She will be performing in 10 cities in support of her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which dropped in March. 

The string of tour dates hits a series of mostly Southern cities, kicking off on Sept. 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee before taking her show to Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Pittsburgh and more. She’ll then wrap up in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 5.

Related Articles
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Woman in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Woman Hiding from Him in Safe House
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Wife in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Hiding in 'Safe House'
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
Miley Cyrus Recalls Playfully 'Flirting' with Ariana Grande During 2015 Duet: 'She Was a Little Scared'
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Says Retirement Is a ‘Chance to Really Sit Back and Watch and Learn a Different Career’
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium
Metallica Postpones Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive for COVID
Diplo Instagram Chris Rock mud Burning man 09 03 23
Diplo and Chris Rock Hitch Ride Out of Burning Man on Pickup Truck After 'Walking 6 Miles Through Mud'
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY awards on April 03, 2022
Lady Gaga Dedicates 'Born This Way' to the Transgender Community at Her Las Vegas Residency
Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Check Out All the Haunted Houses, Ranked from Least to Most Scary
Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Check Out All the Haunted Houses, Ranked from Least to Most Scary
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Comedian Leanne Morgan on Filming Her First Movie Role with 'Living Doll' Reese Witherspoon (Exclusive)
Jelly Roll Vow Renewal
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Renew Wedding Vows in Vegas Ceremony to Celebrate Anniversary: 'Lucky #7'
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Me and Sarah on Freville Farm in 2022, being happy. Aaron Neville images from his Tell it Like It Is book 2023
Aaron Neville on Moment Wife Saved Him from Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)
President Biden reacts to Mitch McConnellâs second freeze
Joe Biden Plans to Call ‘Good Friend’ Mitch McConnell After Senator’s Second Freeze
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Vancouver Concert Postponed Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' with New Video Display
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Samuel Hartman, a convicted child rapist who escaped prison and has now been apprehended.
Convicted Rapist Captured After Escaping Ark. Prison with Jet Ski and Help from His Mother and Wife: Police