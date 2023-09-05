Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand by Your Man’ at a Nashville Bar — Watch!

Lana Del Rey doesn’t just pick up shifts at Waffle House — she sings at dive bars, too!

The singer-songwriter, 38, serenaded the crowd at Robert’s Western World with a cover of Tammy Wynette’s classic country song “Stand by Your Man” on Sunday. Fans captured footage Del Rey performing in the iconic 150-capacity venue.

As she walked up on the dive bar stage, the "Summertime Sadness" musician received a sweet introduction: “If you guys cheer loud enough, she might move all the way to Nashville, Tennessee. She is a sensation, she is the most country motherf----- in Robert’s tonight, Lana Del Rey.”

After seeming to confirm with the guitarist that the band knew how to play the 1968 Wynette country-pop hit, the alternative artist, who donned a bow in her hair and sported a sweater, floral skirt and cowboy boots, took to the microphone. Frequently smiling throughout the surprise performance, Del Rey thrilled the crowd when she crooned the song’s powerful chorus.



Lana Del Rey. Matthew Baker/Getty

In clips that surfaced of Del Rey’s Nashville appearance, many of Robert’s Western World’s patrons sang and danced along to the cover.

The hitmaker has previously performed the track, which was once deemed controversial for its lyrics that seemed to imply women should always stay with their husbands, despite any wrongdoing. Although, Wynette herself, who had a tumultuous relationship with fellow country music star, George Jones, insisted “Stand by Your Man” was just a “pretty love song.”

Del Rey first sang the cover during her concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas in August.

She also references Wynette’s marriage, which lasted from 1969 to 1975, on her 2021 Chemtrails Over the Country Club collaboration with country singer Nikki Lane, “Breaking Up Slowly.”



Del Rey recently announced a limited run of 2023 North American tour dates. Throughout September and October, She will be performing in 10 cities in support of her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which dropped in March.

The string of tour dates hits a series of mostly Southern cities, kicking off on Sept. 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee before taking her show to Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Pittsburgh and more. She’ll then wrap up in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 5.