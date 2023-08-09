Lana Del Rey Sings Stunning Cover of Tammy Wynette's 'Stand by Your Man' — Watch!

The singer-songwriter performed the country music classic at her show in Rogers, Arkansas

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
Published on August 9, 2023 09:45PM EDT
Lana Del Rey performs on stage at L'Olympia on July 10, 2023 in Paris, France
Lana Del Rey performs in Paris in July 2023. Photo:

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Lana Del Rey’s lyrics are full of references to legendary songwriters — and sometimes she even covers them, too!

At her concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter performed Tammy Wynette’s 1968 country music hit “Stand by Your Man.” Fans captured footage of the “A&W” artist's passionate rendition of the song.

Wearing a floral dress and with her hair up in a bouffant, the crowd erupted as soon as she lilted into the opening verse, singing “Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman.” 

Fans continued to cheer as she belted out the memorable chorus.  

Wynette’s country-pop song, which is now considered a classic, was polarizing upon its release. Many considered the lyrics implied women stay with their husbands, despite any wrongdoing, although Wynette insisted it was just a “pretty love song.” 

The country star, who then had crossover success with “Stand by Your Man,” also famously had a tumultuous relationship with fellow country music star, George Jones, whom she was married to from 1969 to 1975. 

Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park on July 09, 2023 in London, England.
Lana Del Rey performs in London in July 2023.

Matthew Baker/Getty

“Stand by Your Man” is one of the few songs Del Rey has covered on her latest string of tour dates, which has mostly consisted of festivals. With her longstanding interest in Americana, it makes sense Del Rey is a fan of the Wynette hit.

She also referenced the country legend on her 2021 Chemtrails Over the Country Club collaboration with Nikki Lane, titled "Breaking Up Slowly." On the track, Lane sings, “I don't wanna live with a life of regret/I don't wanna end up like Tammy Wynette.”

The “Video Games” performer also recently covered Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” at Newport Folk Festival along with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.  

Her live appearances have also gained attention in recent weeks because she’s made several candid comments about losing her vape on stage and even referring to an ex-boyfriend.

At Glastonbury, she altered the lyrics to her song “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” in reference to her ex, who many have suspected to be Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

“He's born in December and he got married when we were still together/But sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything," she sang. "He's born in December and he got married while we were in couples therapy together."

Lana Del Rey is scheduled to play several other festivals into the fall. 

