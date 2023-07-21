Lana Del Rey Works Behind Counter at Waffle House — And Has Her Own Custom Name Badge

The “West Coast” singer-songwriter was caught “Doin’ Time” as a waitress at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 21, 2023
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Photo:

Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Alabama!

A fan account uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday showing the “West Coast” singer, 38, serving customers from behind a counter at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama.

“Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” the caption for lanadelreybr's Instagram post read.

In the video, the singer-songwriter could be seen “Doin’ Time” in a waitress uniform with her own custom yellow Waffle House name badge. Del Rey kept it professional — and observed health and safety rules — for her restaurant gig, wearing her hair tied back in a chic up-do.

“Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission,” she is heard saying in the video, after handing something across the counter to a customer. Del Rey then plucked her phone from her top and walked towards to back of the restaurant, as someone else in the background was heard saying, "What is bubba?"

Another Instagram post from the same fan account showed a series of photos of the singer in waitress mode — in one she reached for a coffee pot, while another showed her speaking to fans sitting in the restaurant. Del Rey also posed with two fans in other pics, grinning as her custom Waffle House name tag popped in the pictures.

Lana Del Rey waffle house Alabama

Getty Images

One fan posted a selfie with the singer at the Waffle House on Facebook, along with a signed copy of the singer's poetry book, “Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass."

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!,” the fan wrote on Facebook, “I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane.”

When she’s not moonlighting as a waitress, Del Rey is doing what she does best — performing on stage.

The “Video Games” singer recently performed at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, although her set was cut short due to a strict curfew at the venue after the artist was late to the stage.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, arrived 30 minutes late to England's famed event on Saturday, starting her headlining performance a little after 11:00 p.m. local time, according to the BBC.

When she walked onto the Other Stage, Del Rey reportedly addressed her tardiness to the crowd. "I was so f---ing late that I am about to rush this set to death," she said, according to The Guardian. "If they cut power, I’m super f---ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."

The U.K. appearance came a month after Del Rey released her new album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Friend and fan Taylor Swift called the new music "extraordinary" when she gave Del Rey a shout-out during a Las Vegas Eras Tour stop in March.

"I do want to talk about something, because Lana Del Rey put out a new album," Swift, 33, said at the time. "And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary."

