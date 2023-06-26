Lana Del Rey's Glastonbury Set Cut Short After Late Arrival

The "Summertime Sadness" singer's set at the famed music festival got cut short due to a reported strict curfew at the venue

By
Published on June 26, 2023 11:17AM EDT
Lana Del Rey performs at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023
Photo:

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lana Del Rey's music set at the 2023 Glastonbury Music Festival got cut short due to a reported strict curfew at the venue, per reports.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, arrived 30 minutes late to England's famed event on Saturday, starting her headlining performance a little after 11:00 p.m. local time, according to the BBC.

When she walked onto the Other Stage, Del Rey reportedly addressed her tardiness to the crowd. "I was so f---ing late that I am about to rush this set to death," she said, according to The Guardian. "If they cut power, I’m super f---ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."

Lana Del Rey performs on the Other Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 202

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Once it was officially time to exit, signaled by her mic getting completely cut off, Del Rey was comforted by fans singing "Video Games" a cappella. The songwriter joined in as she moved closer to the front of the stage to connect with her fans before saying her final goodbyes.

The U.K. appearance comes a month after Del Rey released her new album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Friend and fan Taylor Swift called the new music "extraordinary" when she gave Del Rey a shout-out during a Las Vegas Eras Tour stop in March.

"I do want to talk about something, because Lana Del Rey put out a new album," Swift, 33, said at the time. "And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary."

Lana Del Rey performs at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023

Kate Green/Getty

"I just think she's the best that we have," Swift continued. "And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

Del Rey's latest studio album features guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, SYML, Riopy, Tommy Genesis and Father John Misty.

Next up, Del Rey is slated to perform at Hyde Park in London on July 9, followed by Chicago's Lollapalooza festival at Grant Park on Aug. 3 and Outside Lands in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Aug. 11.

During MITA festival last month in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Del Rey amused fans — and the internet after a brief hunt for a missing vape mid-set went viral shortly after.

The pop star couldn't find her smoking device and asked her fans to assist with the search. “And also if you see my vape on stage… Can you find my vape on stage?" Del Rey asked the festival crowd during the intro to her song "Norman F---ing Rockwell."

