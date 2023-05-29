Did you know that there's a vape under the stage in Brazil?

Lana Del Rey began a brief hunt for a missing vape mid-set over the weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the whole ordeal has gone viral in a new hilarious clip.

On Saturday, the pop star couldn't find her smoking device during MITA Festival and asked her fans to assist with the search. “And also if you see my vape on stage… Can you find my vape on stage?" Del Rey, 37, asked the festival crowd during the intro to her song "Norman F------ Rockwell."

As the strings got increasingly louder, Del Rey's prospects of finding her vape also increased — while someone in the audience eventually flagged her to the front of the stage.

"You did?" Del Rey asked as she ran to the possible vape location. "Where, though? Oh, all the way in the pit? F--- it."

While it's unclear if Del Rey's smoking device was returned to her after the show, what is clear is that Del Rey has now delivered her first live performance in more than three years.

The Brazil set featured the live debuts of a few songs, including some off her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. As Billboard reports, the 6-time Grammy nominee performed “A&W,” “Candy Necklace,” “The Grants” and the album's title track.



Lana Del Rey performs in Brazil. SplashNews.com

It's been a major year for fans of the acclaimed singer-songwriter, as not only did she release her own LP in March, but Friday marked the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album with a little more Lana this time.

The set included a new, longer version of "Snow on the Beach" with additional vocals from Del Rey — much to the delight of both artists' fans.

"You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach,'" Swift, 33, wrote on Instagram.

In February, Del Rey shared in a Billboard interview that she had "no idea I was the only feature" on the song, hence her original involvement being minimal.

"Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted," Del Rey shared. "My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production."

Del Rey continued, adding that Swift "was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song."

"I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor," she said.

After the release of Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Swift even shouted out her collaborator on stage at her Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

While sitting piano-side during the show at Allegiant Stadium, Swift added that she's "obsessed with" the "A&W" singer.

"And she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called 'Snow on the Beach,' because she's a generous king. And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me," Swift explained.

"It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you," she added. "So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play 'Snow on the Beach.'"