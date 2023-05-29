Lana Del Rey Asks Fans 'Can You Find My Vape on Stage?' During Brazil Music Festival Performance

Lana Del Rey misplaced her vape mid-performance and asked her fans for some help before playing her song "Norman F------ Rockwell"

By
Published on May 29, 2023 02:07 PM
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Did you know that there's a vape under the stage in Brazil?

Lana Del Rey began a brief hunt for a missing vape mid-set over the weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the whole ordeal has gone viral in a new hilarious clip.

On Saturday, the pop star couldn't find her smoking device during MITA Festival and asked her fans to assist with the search. “And also if you see my vape on stage… Can you find my vape on stage?" Del Rey, 37, asked the festival crowd during the intro to her song "Norman F------ Rockwell."

As the strings got increasingly louder, Del Rey's prospects of finding her vape also increased — while someone in the audience eventually flagged her to the front of the stage.

"You did?" Del Rey asked as she ran to the possible vape location. "Where, though? Oh, all the way in the pit? F--- it."

While it's unclear if Del Rey's smoking device was returned to her after the show, what is clear is that Del Rey has now delivered her first live performance in more than three years.

The Brazil set featured the live debuts of a few songs, including some off her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. As Billboard reports, the 6-time Grammy nominee performed “A&W,” “Candy Necklace,” “The Grants” and the album's title track.

Lana Del Rey Performing At The Mita Festival In Rio
Lana Del Rey performs in Brazil.

SplashNews.com

It's been a major year for fans of the acclaimed singer-songwriter, as not only did she release her own LP in March, but Friday marked the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album with a little more Lana this time.

The set included a new, longer version of "Snow on the Beach" with additional vocals from Del Rey — much to the delight of both artists' fans.

"You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach,'" Swift, 33, wrote on Instagram.

In February, Del Rey shared in a Billboard interview that she had "no idea I was the only feature" on the song, hence her original involvement being minimal.

"Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted," Del Rey shared. "My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production."

Del Rey continued, adding that Swift "was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song."

"I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor," she said.

After the release of Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Swift even shouted out her collaborator on stage at her Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

While sitting piano-side during the show at Allegiant Stadium, Swift added that she's "obsessed with" the "A&W" singer.

"And she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called 'Snow on the Beach,' because she's a generous king. And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me," Swift explained.

"It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you," she added. "So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play 'Snow on the Beach.'"

Related Articles
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Thirsts Over Shirtless Fiancé Orlando Bloom: ‘Hawwt Diggityyyy Dawwg’
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy Seemingly References Taylor Swift Romance Rumors During UK Festival: 'Is It Sincere?'
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'I'm Feeling Good'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video of Herself Kissing Boyfriend DDG Amid The Little Mermaid's Release: Watch
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video Kissing Boyfriend DDG amid 'The Little Mermaid' Release: Watch
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for First Time Since Fifth Harmony's Hiatus — See the Photos!
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival
Foo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane on Drums During Boston Calling Music Festival
Martyn Ware of Heaven 17 performs during Let's Rock Exeter 2022 at Powderham Castle on July 02, 2022 in Exeter, England, Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France
Martyn Ware Remembers 'Funny and Charming' Pal Tina Turner: 'Always Had a Twinkle in Her Eye' (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Why Kelly Clarkson Is Moving Her Talk Show to N.Y.C.: 'Me and My Kids Needed a Fresh Start'
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Song References Joe Alwyn Split: 'Throw Out Everything We Built or Keep It?'
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Producer Mark Emms After 9 Months of Dating
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While in a Happy New Relationship
Lauren Jauregui on Collaborating with Ex Ty Dolla $ign While 'in Love' with Partner Sasha Mallory (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Classic Chicken or Fish Debacle with One Pertinent Question About Wings
Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her 'Chicken or Fish?' Debacle with a New Question About Wings
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Shawn Mendes says goodbye to Camila Cabello at the door of his apartment
Camila Cabello Spotted Leaving Shawn Mendes' N.Y.C. Apartment amid Rekindled Romance Rumors