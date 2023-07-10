Lana Del Rey Addresses Shortened Glastonbury Set at London Show as She Seemingly Shades Ex with Lyric Change

After her set at Glastonbury got cut short due to her late arrival, Lana Del Rey returned to the stage in London on Sunday with an apology to fans — and a subtle lyric change that seemed to throw shade at her ex-boyfriend.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 38, addressed her Glastonbury snafu — during which her mic was cut off so as not to go past a strict curfew — during her headline performance at BST Hyde Park.

"I think this is where I got cut off last time," she said after singing "Candy Necklace," according to NME. "Sorry about that."

Del Rey also reportedly joked with the crew standing on the side of the stage, warning them, "Don't do it."

She later referenced Glastonbury once more before singing “Video Games,” her final song of the night (After her mic was cut at the festival, fans helped her out by singing the 2012 song a cappella).

Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park on July 9 in London. Matthew Baker/Getty

"It's worth it even if you get the power cut," she said. "It's worth it."

Meanwhile, the star also hinted at drama behind the scenes of her personal life while singing her song "Chemtrails Over the Country Club."

The song, which Del Rey released in 2021, includes the line, "You're born in December and I’m born in June," which fans have long believed to be a reference to her ex-boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin, who was born on Dec. 7.

But on Sunday, the Grammy winner added new lyrics that seem to imply the now-married Larkin moved on before they had officially parted ways.

"He's born in December and he got married when we were still together/But sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn't know anything," she sang. "He's born in December and he got married while we were in couples therapy together."

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin attend the pre-Grammys gala in Los Angeles in 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Del Rey and Larkin, a retired Tulsa police officer who previously starred on the A&E reality series Live PD, began dating in the fall of 2019, and made their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2020 at a pre-Grammys gala.

By March, though, they'd broken up, and Larkin told The New York Times that month that he and Del Rey were "just friends."

"We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now," he said.

Larkin retired from the police force in 2021, and married Carey Cadiuex Larkin in January 2022. He currently co-hosts On Patrol: Live on Reelz, as well as the podcast Coptales and Cocktails.

Neither Larkin nor a Reelz spokesperson immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Del Rey previously opened up about their break-up in a 2021 Instagram Live with fans.

"I remember when Sean and I broke up and I just thought it was the end of the world," she said at the time. "He was perceived as everything that I wasn't, sunshine-y and on the right side of the law and it just broke my heart, the whole idea of just everything disintegrating… Relationships completely break people, they really do. Even if you go on to the next one, it's not like it gets better."

