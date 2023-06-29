Lana Condor and Fiancé Are 'Hoping to Get Married This Year' After Buying House Together (Exclusive)

Wedding bells might be ringing in 2023 for Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre!

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE in 10 surrounding the release of her animated movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Condor says she and De La Torre, who got engaged in January 2022, are "hoping to get married this year."

"But it's contingent on" whether they can finish renovating the home they recently bought together, says the 26-year-old actress with a laugh.

"I'm really excited for the home to be finished and for us to actually make a home and have routine in that home," Condor says. " 'Cause we're so nomadic and we don't have great roots when it comes to a home base, so I'm really, really excited about that."

Something else she's hopefully looking forward to doing with her fiancé sooner rather than later? "I am so tired. I would love to just lay on a beach somewhere, so I hope that's in our [near] future," she says.



Lana Condor chats with PEOPLE.

Condor and De La Torre, 29, started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Prior to getting engaged, the To All the Boys I Love Before actress was "dropping hints left and right" to get De La Torre to pop the question, she told PEOPLE back in May 2022.



Fortunately for Condor, De La Torre was also ready to take the leap (even asking her father for his blessing under the guise that he was "teaching me how to make banana bread, which was not a great cover") and plotting out his Mexico proposal months in advance — but he was "nervous" about his plan falling through.

"The moment I came up with the plan, I was just a nervous wreck," De La Torre said. "Once I finally got the ring, I was always checking to make sure that I didn't lose it. I probably looked like a crazy person. ... Every 15 minutes, I would check where I had put it in my backpack to make sure."

But it all worked out according to plan. "It was just really beautiful. Lana's parents were there, and her brother [Arthur]. Yeah, it was exactly as I hoped it would be," added De La Torre.



Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre. David Poller Photography/Getty Images

The couple also revealed to PEOPLE at the time how they were preparing for the big day.

"We definitely don't plan on doing the long engagement mainly because we've been together for so long. We're like, 'Let's do this,' " said Condor. "But I will say that we're in the process right now of wedding planning."

She added that De La Torre was "just as involved" in helping to plan the romantic affair, which was something she said she felt "very fortunate" for.

"He's in every meeting. He's very supportive and he has his ideas," Condor said. "I think it's a pretty equal partnership when it comes to planning. I think the only thing that I might be a little bit more intense about is probably the food, because I am such a foodie, that there are very specific foods that I would like to be in the wedding."

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is in theaters Friday.

