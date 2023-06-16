Lamar Odom Suing Former Manager He Says Forged Signature to Take Ownership of His House

Lamar Odom is suing his former brand manager Tonita Bybee alleging that she engineered "a scheme of abject fraud and identity theft” in order to take ownership of a home he owns in Queens, New York, among other allegations, all of which Bybee has denied in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

The lawsuit claims Bybee "has inflicted no less than one million USD ($1,000,000.00) of fiscal damages" ... "by virtue of her fraudulent transfer, identity theft, conversion, embezzlement, and other such frauds."

Bybee told PEOPLE that by filing the suit, Odom was "tak[ing] advantage of my ... kindness as a person and a professional," and insists that he was aware of all her undertakings on his behalf.

In the complaint he filed, Odom alleges that Bybee forged his signature in order to transfer ownership of a house that has been in his family for 30 years and is currently occupied by his aunt, Carol Janean Mercer, to EK Management, which owns the “home equity cash-out lease-back” company EasyKnock Inc. Bybee denies the claim of forgery, and says she has had "legal power of attorney to sign on his behalf" since October of 2021.

He accuses her of fraudulently transferring the deed of the home, entering into a mortgage on the property, and then creating a lease agreement all without his knowledge or consent.

The suit claims she used email accounts and phone numbers she said belonged to Odom and his aunt, but that were actually controlled by her, in order to obtain fake e-signatures to execute those actions. She responds that Odom "signed the documents himself as the owner of his business Majestic Kingdom Seven LLC."

According to a deed obtained by PEOPLE, the house was sold for $615,000 and a $485,000 mortgage was obtained. It was simultaneously leased back for $3,650 per month.

New York state property records confirm that the deed for the home was transferred from Odom's Majestic Kingdom Seven LLC to EK Management in January 2023.

The complaint claims that Bybee was making the rent payments, but stopped in May 2022 when Odom terminated their business relationship. After the rent payments stopped, the new owners of the home, EK Management began eviction proceedings in February 2023. Odom alleges that he was unaware there had been any business dealings going on with the house until 2023, an assertion that Bybee also denies, saying she had frequently reminded him of the impending debt.



Odom also claims Bybee has been accepting business deals, speaking engagements and TV appearances on his behalf even after she was terminated and is “absconding with such fees” totaling nearly $350,000. She claims she was never fired.



Odom is "asking Court to adjudicate and declare void the Forged Deed, Unauthorized Mortgage, and Forged Lease."

Bybee previously denied the allegations in a series of Instagram posts, including in a since-deleted gallery of "receipts" and lengthy video sharing her rebuttal to the claims. "The most preposterous stories are being put out there," she said in the clip, "I'm going to just put an end to it. I have records, I have text messages, video records, proof."

On Thursday, June 15, Odom's attorney tells PEOPLE he saw the posts and said, "It’s not backed up by facts or the documents."