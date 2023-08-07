Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'

Lamar Odom is enjoying quality time with his kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on August 7, 2023 03:18PM EDT
Photo:

Neilson Barnard/Getty, Lamar Odom/Instagram

Lamar Odom enjoyed a special weekend with two of his kids.

On Saturday, the former NBA star, 43, celebrated daughter Destiny's 25th birthday, re-sharing a video of her walking in her first fashion show last fall.

"PROUD Father ❤️ Happy BIRTHDAY to my daughter @realdestinyodom !!! 🎂🫶🏿 Show her some love !!! Blessed and Highly Favored 🙏🏿" Odom captioned the video.

On Sunday, Lamar shared a recent photo where he poses with Destiny, as well as his son, Lamar Jr., 21.

"My FAMILY 🙏🏿," he captioned the shot.

The former Lakers player shares Lamar Jr. and Destiny with ex Liza Morales. The former couple also share son Jayden, who died at 6 months old in 2006 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

lamar-odom
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009-2015, with the reality star, 39, first filing for divorce in 2013. The stars finally both signed divorce papers in July 2015 — but a few months later, Kardashian called off their divorce following Odom’s near-fatal overdose. She reinitiated divorce proceedings the following May.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2012, Odom said he relied on his then-wife, who promised to care for his children with Morales if anything were to ever happen to him.

“I think two to three weeks [into our relationship], she said, ‘Lamar, you know what? Anything ever happens to you, I got your kids. They’re always going to be all right.' That meant so much," Odom told PEOPLE.

