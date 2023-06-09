Lala Kent Expresses Regret for Attacking Raquel Leviss at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Felt Dirty'

Ariana Madix also appears to have softened her take on Raquel Leviss following the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion, as Raquel remains in a mental health treatment facility

Published on June 9, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
Lala Kent is thinking differently about the Vanderpump Rules reunion after the third part aired on Wednesday. 

The Give Them Lala founder, 32, admitted immediately after filming the reunion, she had a few regrets about how Raquel Leviss was treated. 

"In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty," Kent told TMZ. "After watching last night when [Leviss] had finally had the breakdown — just as a human, because for me, it's a reality TV show — I feel like we're all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, 'Oh, we're maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn't be on this type of platform.'"

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Kent added, “It can be rough, and you have to know when you're on a show like this and you make bad decisions, these are the kind of things that happen, especially when you're throwing daggers at people while you're doing something like that.”

Of making poor choices on screen, she said, "You're gonna get the smoke. I don't know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go, 'Oh s—, she needs some real help,' and I'm hoping she got it."

Wednesday night’s reunion hosted an even deeper dive into the ongoing Scandoval — the viral revelation that Leviss, 28, had an affair with VPR costar Tom Sandoval. Sandoval, 39, was in a long-term relationship with Leviss’s friend and fellow costar, Ariana Madix, at the time. 

As Raquel finally faced her costars about the affair, insults were thrown and Sandoval was dragged for the way he spoke about sex with his ex. Madix, 37, even told Leviss to “f— herself with a cheese grater.”

Though Leviss appeared as the season’s villain, Kent isn’t the only one whose opinions on Leviss may be softening. When Madix was asked by Page Six if she “feels for [Leviss] a little bit,” the reality star responded, “Sure, yeah.” 

VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
The cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' at the reunion.

Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility in April, and still hasn’t returned home, a source tells PEOPLE. “Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting.”

The source adds, “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

