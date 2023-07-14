Lala Kent Hits Back at ‘Mom Shaming’ Over Swimsuit Pic: 'Leave Me Alone'

Lala Kent has had enough of “mom shaming.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, addressed the negative comments she received on a recent Fourth of July Instagram post she shared, which featured a shot of her daughter Ocean, 2, as well as herself in a bodysuit.

The post, which was captioned, “Mom’s turn,” received backlash from some critics who called her out for the back-to-back photos. She reposted the pic — which showed her posing in a one-piece black bodysuit with both her hands on her butt — in an Instagram Story on Thursday.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Cheating Drama: Everything to Know

“I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, I work full time, rarely have a moment just for me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture," she wrote.

Lala Kent shares her thoughts on the negative comments she received in a recent post on her Instagram Story. Lala Kent/Instagram

She added, “Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say go f— yourself. Leave me alone.”

The reality star went on to note that Ocean and Scheana Shay's 2-year-old daughter Summer, who were featured in a separate photo in the initial post, weren’t present during the photo shoot.

“For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture,” she wrote. “And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours.”

The Give Them Lala author went on to share a sweet video with Ocean. In the clip, the toddler laid across her lap on top of a towel. As Kent lowered the camera to her face, Ocean hit it with her arm and began laughing.

Lala Kent and daughter Ocean pose for a photo together. Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent could be seen laughing along as she teased her daughter, “Are you laughing? Do I see a smile?”

She also shared a video hanging out with Shay, 38, in an outdoor area with swans while wearing a two-piece black swimsuit and beige skirt cover-up.

RELATED: Vanderpump Babies Rule! Every Snuggly Photo of the Cast's Cutest Costars

Earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules earned its first-ever Emmy nomination in the outstanding unstructured reality program category against Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Indian Matchmaking, MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and FX’s Welcome to Wrexham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules recently came off of a juggernaut of a season, which was ignited by the March breakup of costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix after Madix, 38, discovered her boyfriend of nine years, 40, was entangled in a months-long affair with her close friend and fellow costar Raquel Leviss.

