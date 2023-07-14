Lala Kent Hits Back at ‘Mom Shaming’ Over Swimsuit Pic: 'Leave Me Alone'

"Anything but praise is unwelcome," the 'Vanderpump Rules' star wrote

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 11:52AM EDT
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty 

Lala Kent has had enough of “mom shaming.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, addressed the negative comments she received on a recent Fourth of July Instagram post she shared, which featured a shot of her daughter Ocean, 2, as well as herself in a bodysuit.

The post, which was captioned, “Mom’s turn,” received backlash from some critics who called her out for the back-to-back photos. She reposted the pic — which showed her posing in a one-piece black bodysuit with both her hands on her butt — in an Instagram Story on Thursday. 

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Cheating Drama: Everything to Know

“I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, I work full time, rarely have a moment just for me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture," she wrote.

Lala Kent Hits Back at Ã¢ÂÂMom ShamingÃ¢ÂÂ Over Swimsuit Pic: 'Leave Me Alone';
Lala Kent shares her thoughts on the negative comments she received in a recent post on her Instagram Story.

Lala Kent/Instagram

She added, “Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say go f— yourself. Leave me alone.”

The reality star went on to note that Ocean and Scheana Shay's 2-year-old daughter Summer, who were featured in a separate photo in the initial post, weren’t present during the photo shoot.

“For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture,” she wrote. “And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours.”

The Give Them Lala author went on to share a sweet video with Ocean. In the clip, the toddler laid across her lap on top of a towel. As Kent lowered the camera to her face, Ocean hit it with her arm and began laughing.

Lala Kent and daughter Ocean
Lala Kent and daughter Ocean pose for a photo together.

Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent could be seen laughing along as she teased her daughter, “Are you laughing? Do I see a smile?”

She also shared a video hanging out with Shay, 38, in an outdoor area with swans while wearing a two-piece black swimsuit and beige skirt cover-up.

RELATED: Vanderpump Babies Rule! Every Snuggly Photo of the Cast's Cutest Costars

Earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules earned its first-ever Emmy nomination in the outstanding unstructured reality program category against Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Indian Matchmaking, MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and FX’s Welcome to Wrexham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules recently came off of a juggernaut of a season, which was ignited by the March breakup of costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix after Madix, 38, discovered her boyfriend of nine years, 40, was entangled in a months-long affair with her close friend and fellow costar Raquel Leviss.

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: ‘It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom’
nick cannon shares pics of kids on instagram stories
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photos of His Babies Spending Time Together: 'So Grateful For This'
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'
Mariah Carey Horseback Riding
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Horseback Riding 'Daytime Excursion' with Daughter Monroe in Adorable Photos
Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Barbie World with Kids.
Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Are the 'Luckiest Little Kids' to Have Khloé Kardashian as a Mom and Aunt
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
khloe kardashian on being a third parent to dream
Khloé Kardashian Admits She's Like a 'Third Parent' to Niece Dream, Says Being a Mom Is 'So in My Blood'
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie and Husband Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan Says Being a Mom Has Actually Upped Her Soccer Game — Here's Why (Exclusive)