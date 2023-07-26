Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'

Lala Kent is approaching season 11 of Vanderpump Rules a little differently.

The 32-year-old reality star revealed on the latest episode of her Give Them Lala podcast that fans may see a new side of her on the hotly anticipated upcoming season of the Bravo show.

“You will see a bit of a turn where there’s things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back,'” she explained while teasing. “There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for. It is just a very interesting environment to be a part of.”

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

On the heels of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s cheating scandal in season 10, Kent added that season 11 was “the strangest” the cast has “ever filmed.”

“There will be a day where the dust settles, people move on,” she continued. “Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'”

In the spirit of new beginnings, the Bravolebrity shared that she tackled filming with a sense of vulnerability which she wasn’t completely comfortable with.

“It is the first time that I have put my guard down and I immediately regretted it. I did not like it and I felt extremely exposed,” she noted.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Kent isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star who’s had trouble with coming back to the show post-“Scandoval.”



On Monday, Scheana Shay, 38, revealed she and Sandoval, 41, were paired together for a spiritual healing session while filming a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing,” she shared during an Amazon Live session. “It was very uncomfortable.”

Noam Galai/Bravo via GettyChris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Though the experience was awkward to say the least, the “Shake That” singer claimed that the session probably made “good TV” as she and Sandoval “were not expecting to be paired together.”

“Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” Shay said. “My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

She claimed that the conversation was “not easy” due to the rift in their longtime friendship caused by the fallout of the TomTom co-owner’s affair while dating best friend Ariana Madix.

“I don't like what he did to Ariana obviously,” she said, denying that all was forgiven. “Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

“But Team Ariana,” she added. “She’s my girl.”

A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced, but seasons 1–10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.