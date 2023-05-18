Lala Kent's 15 Summer Essentials from Amazon Include Selena Gomez's Go-To Moisturizer and a $5 Mascara

She also recommends the Olaplex hair treatment Kim Kardashian uses and a lash-growth serum that really works

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 03:03 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lala Kent Amazon Live Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Amazon

The best way to process the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules is with a little retail therapy — a la Lala Kent’s recent Amazon fashion and beauty haul.

Ahead of the buzzy finale and jaw-dropping cast drama, the reality star hosted an Amazon Live and highlighted her favorite summertime essentials. Her picks included comfy pajamas, pimple patches, and a PEOPLE Tested-approved lash-growth serum. She even shouted out a few other reality stars as inspiration for her recent faves, such as a glittering water bottle (her “tribute” to Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton) and a self-tanner, which she applies with a fluffy brush after receiving some bronzing advice from fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

If you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe and beauty closets, pick up any of Kent’s 15 must-haves starting at just $5.

Shop Lala Kent's Summer Fashion and Beauty Picks

Kent started out the livestream modeling the Chyrii Silk Satin Pajamas, and she wore the light green tie-up pajama set throughout the entirety of the video. She noted that although it’s technically sleepwear, she could easily “throw a cute little heel on” and go out on the town in the silk-like set.

With 17 color options aside from her minty shade including baby blue, burgundy, and black, the PJs, which consist of a short-sleeve top and a matching pair of shorts, are steal at only $26. “I like to look like I’m rich, but ball on a budget,” Kent said of this luxe-looking combo. “Kandi Burruss taught me that.” 

CHYRII Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set

Amazon

Buy It!: Chyrii Silk Satin Pajamas, $25.99, amazon.com

Aside from her fashion finds (which also included a dark green pair of oversized sunglasses), Kent focused primarily on her favorite beauty picks for the duration of the haul. She shared that she achieves weightless summer skin by adding a few drops of the L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to her foundation, which Martha Stewart’s makeup artist also used to create the 81-year-old star’s Sports Illustrated glow.

Kent urged her fans to “protect that skin” and flashed the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen as her armor of choice, which she swears is non-greasy and not smelly. She finished off each dewy look with a swipe of Amazon’s best-selling ($5!) mascara, which shoppers say makes them look like they’re “wearing falsies.” To get the most length possible, the reality star has been giving her lashes a little extra TLC with this lash growth serum that PEOPLE Tested as part of her summer routine. (She also applies it to her brows!)

When it comes to haircare, Kent shared her appreciation for damage-repairing products, especially for the summer, which is what drew her to Olaplex’s Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment. She lauds the product for smoothing her self-proclaimed “damaged” hair and making styling a breeze. It’s a favorite of Kim Kardashian, too.

Staying with the Kardashian theme, Kim’s longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, influenced Kent to buy the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray after he raved about the product on Instagram. She called the formula a “lifesaver” when it comes to taming her summertime frizz, and she said she “highly, highly recommends” it.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $30; amazon.com

This isn’t the only celeb-used product that Kent included highlighted. The viral Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which Selena Gomez is known to also be a fan of, has been a seasonal staple of hers. “Not only does your skin feel like butter after, but you smell so good that you don’t need perfume,” she said.

Infused with notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, the caffeinated cream is meant to firm and illuminate the skin. One shopper raved about its smoothing abilities on her post-partum stomach, saying that the lifted results are “like night and day” after just a week of use.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Amazon

Buy It! Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $22; amazon.com

The Give Them Lala author then shared her go-to products for hydrated skin, not only to aid the occasional sunburn here and there, but because she warned viewers that they’re likely going to need to tend to their complexions after watching the Vanderpump Rules finale. 

“You may be crying, you may scream, and you’re going to need to rehydrate the skin,” she shared. She hailed the Célor Under Eye Patches, Lapcos Aqua Sheet Mask, and Give Them Lala Bags Be Gone Revitalizing Eye Cream as just a few items she swears by to bring her skin back to life after a particularly tough night of reliving the ‘Scandoval’ story.

Whether you’re in need of some depuffing products after an emotional episode or simply want to adopt some tricks from Kent’s trendy style, head to Amazon to check out the rest of her summer must-haves.

SOJOS Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses

Amazon

Buy It! Sojos Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses, $15.99 (orig. $21.59); amazon.com

Studded Bling Diamond Tumbler

Amazon

Buy It! Mimorou Studded Bling Diamond Tumbler Glitter Water Bottle, $30.49; amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion

Amazon

Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $11.50 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen, $9.58; amazon.com

LAPCOS Aqua Sheet Mask

Amazon

Buy It! Lapcos Aqua Sheet Mask, $17; amazon.com

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Amazon

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $36; amazon.com

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Amazon

Buy It! Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, $11.97 (orig. $13); amazon.com

GIVE THEM LALA BAGS BE GONE Revitalizing Eye Cream

Amazon

Buy It! Give Them Lala Bags Be Gone Revitalizing Eye Cream, $39.99; amazon.com

Golden Under Eye Mask

Amazon

Buy It! Célor Under Eye Patches, $16.87 (orig. $19.97); amazon.com

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

Buy It! Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $26.60; amazon.com

St.Tropez Classic Self Tanner Bronzer Mousse Foam

Amazon

Buy It! St. Tropez Classic Self Tanner Bronzer Mousse Foam, $44; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen Tout
CeraVe’s Tinted Sunscreen Is an Amazon Shopper Favorite Because It ‘Blends Easily’ — and It’s on Sale
Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Katie Holmes 2022 Tribeca Festival
Katie Holmes’ Airy White Maxi Skirt Is the Breathable Summer Style You Should Be Buying Now
Related Articles
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen Tout
CeraVe’s Tinted Sunscreen Is an Amazon Shopper Favorite Because It ‘Blends Easily’ — and It’s on Sale
Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Trending Products Roundup: Outdoor Decor Under $30 TOUT
The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30
TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants Tout
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Cropped Yoga Pants Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re as Little as $24 Right Now
Katie Holmes 2022 Tribeca Festival
Katie Holmes’ Airy White Maxi Skirt Is the Breathable Summer Style You Should Be Buying Now
Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston's Relaxed Jeans Are Summer-Friendly, and You Can Get a Similar Pair Starting at Just $18
Homemate Queen Mattress Topper Tout
A Mattress Topper That Adds ‘Just the Right Amount of Softness’ Is 63% Off at Amazon
Best Bedroom Furniture Under $100 Tout
Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Bedroom Furniture — and These Are the Best Pieces Under $100
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Tout
This ‘Lightweight and Flowy’ Maxi Dress Is a Go-To for Hot Days, and It’s Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
Early memorial day amazon home sale tout
Early Memorial Day Sales at Amazon Are Springing Up All Week Long — Here Are the 50 Best Happening Now
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon
SJP crossbody bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry
Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups Tout
8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35
Priyanka Chopra Jonas White Flowy Dress Tout
Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100
Aimee Song attends Tiffany & Co
Fashion Expert Aimee Song's Must-Have Summer Styles Start at Just $10