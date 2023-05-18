Lala Kent's 15 Summer Essentials from Amazon Include Selena Gomez's Go-To Moisturizer and a $5 Mascara

The best way to process the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules is with a little retail therapy — a la Lala Kent’s recent Amazon fashion and beauty haul.

Ahead of the buzzy finale and jaw-dropping cast drama, the reality star hosted an Amazon Live and highlighted her favorite summertime essentials. Her picks included comfy pajamas, pimple patches, and a PEOPLE Tested-approved lash-growth serum. She even shouted out a few other reality stars as inspiration for her recent faves, such as a glittering water bottle (her “tribute” to Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton) and a self-tanner, which she applies with a fluffy brush after receiving some bronzing advice from fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

If you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe and beauty closets, pick up any of Kent’s 15 must-haves starting at just $5.

Shop Lala Kent's Summer Fashion and Beauty Picks

Kent started out the livestream modeling the Chyrii Silk Satin Pajamas, and she wore the light green tie-up pajama set throughout the entirety of the video. She noted that although it’s technically sleepwear, she could easily “throw a cute little heel on” and go out on the town in the silk-like set.



With 17 color options aside from her minty shade including baby blue, burgundy, and black, the PJs, which consist of a short-sleeve top and a matching pair of shorts, are steal at only $26. “I like to look like I’m rich, but ball on a budget,” Kent said of this luxe-looking combo. “Kandi Burruss taught me that.”

Amazon

Buy It!: Chyrii Silk Satin Pajamas, $25.99, amazon.com



Aside from her fashion finds (which also included a dark green pair of oversized sunglasses), Kent focused primarily on her favorite beauty picks for the duration of the haul. She shared that she achieves weightless summer skin by adding a few drops of the L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion to her foundation, which Martha Stewart’s makeup artist also used to create the 81-year-old star’s Sports Illustrated glow.



Kent urged her fans to “protect that skin” and flashed the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen as her armor of choice, which she swears is non-greasy and not smelly. She finished off each dewy look with a swipe of Amazon’s best-selling ($5!) mascara, which shoppers say makes them look like they’re “wearing falsies.” To get the most length possible, the reality star has been giving her lashes a little extra TLC with this lash growth serum that PEOPLE Tested as part of her summer routine. (She also applies it to her brows!)



When it comes to haircare, Kent shared her appreciation for damage-repairing products, especially for the summer, which is what drew her to Olaplex’s Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment. She lauds the product for smoothing her self-proclaimed “damaged” hair and making styling a breeze. It’s a favorite of Kim Kardashian, too.



Staying with the Kardashian theme, Kim’s longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, influenced Kent to buy the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray after he raved about the product on Instagram. She called the formula a “lifesaver” when it comes to taming her summertime frizz, and she said she “highly, highly recommends” it.

Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $30; amazon.com

This isn’t the only celeb-used product that Kent included highlighted. The viral Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which Selena Gomez is known to also be a fan of, has been a seasonal staple of hers. “Not only does your skin feel like butter after, but you smell so good that you don’t need perfume,” she said.



Infused with notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, the caffeinated cream is meant to firm and illuminate the skin. One shopper raved about its smoothing abilities on her post-partum stomach, saying that the lifted results are “like night and day” after just a week of use.

Amazon

Buy It! Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $22; amazon.com



The Give Them Lala author then shared her go-to products for hydrated skin, not only to aid the occasional sunburn here and there, but because she warned viewers that they’re likely going to need to tend to their complexions after watching the Vanderpump Rules finale.

“You may be crying, you may scream, and you’re going to need to rehydrate the skin,” she shared. She hailed the Célor Under Eye Patches, Lapcos Aqua Sheet Mask, and Give Them Lala Bags Be Gone Revitalizing Eye Cream as just a few items she swears by to bring her skin back to life after a particularly tough night of reliving the ‘Scandoval’ story.



Whether you’re in need of some depuffing products after an emotional episode or simply want to adopt some tricks from Kent’s trendy style, head to Amazon to check out the rest of her summer must-haves.

Amazon

Buy It! Sojos Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses, $15.99 (orig. $21.59); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mimorou Studded Bling Diamond Tumbler Glitter Water Bottle, $30.49; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $11.50 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen, $9.58; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lapcos Aqua Sheet Mask, $17; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $36; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, $11.97 (orig. $13); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Give Them Lala Bags Be Gone Revitalizing Eye Cream, $39.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Célor Under Eye Patches, $16.87 (orig. $19.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $26.60; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! St. Tropez Classic Self Tanner Bronzer Mousse Foam, $44; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

