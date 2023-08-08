LaKeith Stanfield Is a New Dad with a Missing Wife in Chilling First Trailer for 'The Changeling'

The upcoming series, premiering Sept. 8, follows a father's desperate search for his missing wife in a world of horror and fantasy

Published on August 8, 2023

LaKeith Stanfield is ready to take viewers on a dark and twisted journey in his new Apple TV+ series The Changeling.

The streaming service dropped the first trailer for the upcoming eight-part drama series on Tuesday, plunging viewers into a world of horror, parenthood and dark fantasy.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 31, stars as Apollo, a used book dealer who falls in love with Emma (Clark Backo) in New York City. After the birth of their first child, Backo’s character suddenly goes missing, sending Apollo on a treacherous quest to find her.

LaKeith Stanfield in "The Changeling," premiering September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The trailer begins like a romantic comedy as Apollo asks Emma out numerous times, to which she replies, “The reason I said no to you when you first asked me out and the six times after that is because I’m moving to Brazil.”

Cutting to a flashback of Emma hiking in the South American country, the tone shifts when she comes across an old woman with two-toned eyes, sitting near a lagoon.

“She told me I had three wishes,” says Emma, as a clip of the strange woman tying a red string around her wrist plays. “When it falls off my wrist, those three wishes will come true. Do not cut it.”

Clark Backo and LaKeith Stanfield in "The Changeling," premiering September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+
Clark Backo and LaKeith Stanfield in "The Changeling," premiering September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+

Before cutting off the string, Apollo tells his love: “Emma, with me, all three of your wishes will come true.”

The story seems to dive into a fairytale of horror with fire and fog creeping under a door —intertwined with shots of the couple’s life together with their child — twisting around a montage of paranormal images set to Etta James’ “Stormy Weather” on the soundtrack.

“I need to know where my wife is,” Apollo says in the trailer, which shows another series of fast-moving shots, including someone screaming underwater and Emma running through a subway station. “People don’t just disappear!” 

The Changeling
The Changeling poster.

Apple TV+

The trailer wraps with Apollo falling backward off a cliff, with the concluding line by Emma: “You don’t see, but you will.”

The Changeling, based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling novel of the same name, also stars Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder and Jared Abrahamson. Additionally, Malcolm Barrett will make a special guest star appearance.

Written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel — with Stanfield also as executive producer alongside director Melina Matsoukas., Sue Naegle and David Wolkis  — the series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. 

The Changeling premieres on Sept. 8 on Apple TV+.

