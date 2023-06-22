"Seventies, rock and roll, country glam" — those were the words used by hairstylist and makeup artist Jess Berrios to describe her styling inspiration for Lainey Wilson, a star so synonymous with her signature flares she named her album "Bell Bottom Country."

As Berrios (who has helped Wilson master her own hair and makeup on tour) put it, "I think it's taking a look that very authentic to herself and just elevating it."

Wilson is all about authenticity, proving herself just as laid back in front of the cameras (waving off getting impaled by a cactus needle, polishing off the Creamsicle she was handed as a prop) as she is when they're not rolling. Berrios says Wilson's happy to show up and find out what the look for the days is going to be: "We'll run it by her — 'I'm feeling this vibe' — and she's like 'Cool, let's do it'."

It also doesn't hurt that there isn't a look that Wilson can't pull off, Berrios points out: "We kind of know what looks good on her, which is everything!"

Stylist Vanessa Powell also experienced Wilson's effortlessly upbeat attitude on the shoot. "It was really hot out and a few people suggested she wait in the shade in between shots, but she said the sun felt so good" that she decided to soak it up, Powell recalled. Wilson jammed to a pop and country mix during the shoot, at one point mouthing the lyrics to a Post Malone song.

Powell picked up on those vibes even before she arrived on set, pulling colorful, girly-glam (but not overly retro) styles for the shoot.

"I wanted to make this fun, bright, and summery as if she got all dolled up to hang in her backyard by the pool," she said. "She's a country girl and a Dolly Parton fan so nodding to a western influence with a girly vintage twist was a must. I listened to her music as a part of my research and heard her sing a line about Tecovas (an amazing boot brand) so I called in a variety of Tecovas straight from the Nashville store."

The one thing Powell knew was non-negotiable? That Wilson would want to wear flares.

"She mentioned she's been wearing bell bottoms for about eight years so I knew I couldn't stray too far away from her signature style—that's a serious commitment!" Wilson said. "Lainey loved the variation of bell bottoms I brought in—from crochet to floral print, sequin and lace (to name a few). It was a mix of vintage and current season. Pants don't always read 'summer' so what I thought was going to be a major challenge actually turned into a fun puzzle."

Powell also launded Lainey's willingness to try looks outside of her comfort zone. "She efinitely had standout favorite items, but she also had such an open mind and was so positive about trusting the vision," she said. "At one point we tried on a few different pairs of pants, not entirely sold on any to coordinate with the Cult Gaia bra top and LaMarque vest. I asked her to humor me by going back to the very first pair we tried on. I pulled out a belt to drape over the waist, and it suddenly felt like an 'aha!' moment, nailing the look and becoming my favorite of the day. Sometimes all it takes is a few accessories to sell a look!"



Want to emulate Wilson's golden-girl aesthetic? Berrios' key product for adding texture to Wilson's waves was California Born's Days of Dirt grooming cream. She also turned to Hourglass' "Ambient Lighting" palette for highlight and a gloss from GXVE, Gwen Stefani's line, for shine with "a ton of [color] payoff" to give Wilson her retro pastel lip look.

Powell also shares her top tips for trying a similar look in real life. "Bell bottoms are all about balancing proportions," she advises. "If you go for an oversized button down on top, belt it or tuck in at the waist. Alternatively, a tucked tank under a jacket or blazer will always be flattering. In terms of length, a classic pair of bells should gently kiss the floor, so tailoring is always a good idea." (And for some country chic brands she loves, try Free People, Boot Barn and Teresa Foglia for hats.)

Credits

Photographer Cedrick Jones

Cinematographer Gabriel L’Heureux

Hair & Makeup Jess Berrios/AMAX Talent

Manicurist Jasmyne Parker/AMAX Talent

Stylist Vanessa Powell

Production Smith X Union

Prop Stylist Colson Horton



Hat Look Top: Isabel Marant; Pants: Acne Studios; Shoes: Coach; Hat: Teressa Foglia; Rings: 8 Other Reasons; Earrings: Child of Wild



Jumpsuit Look Jumpsuit: Mac Duggal; Sweater: Carolina K; Belt: Streets Ahead; Bracelet/Necklace: Venessa Arizaga; Bracelets: Sterling Forever; Boots: Tecovas



Bra Top Look Bra top: Cult Gaia; Vest: LAMARQUE; Pants: Zimmermann; Sunglasses: Christian Dior; Belt: Streets Ahead; Necklace: Sterling Forever; Rings: Marrin Costello; Pink Bracelet/Rings: Bondeye Jewelry; Ear Cuffs: Nouvel Heritage; Shoes: Allegra James



Interview Look Top & Bottom: Raisa Vanessa; Belt: Cult Gaia; Shoes: Simon Miller; Necklace & Ring: Marrin Costello; Hat: Teressa Foglia

