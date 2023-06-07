Lainey Wilson Reveals She and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Have Been Dating for 2.5 Years: 'He's Been Around a While'

"He is good as gold," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer said of Hodges, with whom she made her red carpet debut in May

By
Published on June 7, 2023 05:25 PM

Lainey Wilson is ready to share details about her relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges, whom she recently walked the red carpet with at the 2023 ACM Awards.

During an interview on The Bobby Bones Show Friday, the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer revealed she's actually been dating the former NFL player, 27, for over two years.

"He's been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years," Wilson, 31, joked to the host, adding that Hodges is a "good dude."

"He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself. He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to LA Rams and did that," she added. "But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean…it's been a little over two years now.”

She also recalled her performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Luke Combs' World Tour, where she sparked dating rumors after wearing Hodges' Steelers Jersey.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

John Shearer/Getty

“Well, what’s funny is literally a couple weeks before the show, we had played out in Pittsburgh and me and my band, we all wore Duck Hodges jerseys. And so that kind of started a few rumors,” she joked.

At the time, he teased fans on social media who had pointed out her jersey.

"Did she really?!?! Y'all are lying !!!! @laineywilson holla at me !!!" he wrote, replying to a fan who informed him of the moment.

"This is me hollerin," Wilson responded, to which Hodges wrote back, "OH.MY.GOD hello."

Wilson also said that she loves that he fits in with her friends and fellow country stars.

“But it's so great. I mean, he's buddies with all my buddies. He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with HARDY or he'll be with Cole Swindell and all of them," she said. "I'm like, 'Can you please stop taking my friends?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Bones, 43, proposed a game of trivia that tested her knowledge of her boyfriend — and asked where the nickname "Duck" came from.

"First of all, if you read something online, it probably ain't right," she said. "His college football coach was like, 'You're one of the best quarterbacks I've ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck.' And so he and the team just kind of started calling him Duck. Turns out [Hodges] was also a duck hunter."

Lainey Wilson.

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty

Wilson and Hodges went public with their relationship at the 58th annual ACM Awards in May.

Over the past few months, Hodges posted several tweets praising Wilson's music. "Lainey Wilson damnnn she's so gooooood," he wrote on Twitter in April.

The same month, he responded to a tweet from iHeartCountry that featured photos of several country musicians alongside the question, "Whose DMs are you sliding into?"

"Lainey Wilson.. literally," wrote Hodges.

"SHOOTIN MY SHOT !" Hodges also tweeted the same day.

