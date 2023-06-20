'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro and Wife Danielle Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Anderson

Talan Torreiro and wife Danielle announced they were expecting their third child, an "oops baby," in December

Published on June 20, 2023
'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro and Wife Danielle Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Anderson
Talan Torriero is now a father of three!

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, and wife Danielle have welcomed a baby boy, the reality star confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing a photo from the hospital of Danielle with their son in her arms, Torriero introduced son Anderson Tito Torriero.

The couple is already parents to daughter Hudson Isabella, 2½, and 5-year-old son Bronson Leonardo.

The exciting baby news comes just one day after Danielle shared a photo of their last outing as a family of four, in celebration of Father's Day, on Instagram.

"Family dinner celebrating our favorite guy!! @talantorriero 💕," she captioned the shot.

The couple shared a video of their surprise as they learned they had a third baby on the way back in December in a hilarious joint Instagram post.

"I knew it, I freakin' knew it," Danielle says in the video.

"Can I see it, please? Please?" Bronson asked, to which Torriero revealed a pregnancy test that read "pregnant."

"Mommy's having another baby," he explained. Bronson then tried to lift up Danielle's shirt, saying, "I want to see!"

"It's in there," Danielle assured him.

The couple tied the knot in June 2014 and welcomed Bronson in 2017 and Hudson in 2020.

