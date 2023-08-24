Lady Gaga Nails Vintage Look in Updo and Red Lipstick for Rehearsal Session: ‘So Excited to Go Back to Vegas’

The singer and actress posted various stages of a rehearsal session on Instagram, showing off a stylish ensemble

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 24, 2023 11:09AM EDT
Lady Gaga instagram Las Vegas rehearsal 08 23 23
Photo:

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga is rehearsing for her Las Vegas show in a stylish vintage look!

The singer-songwriter, 37, posted a series of glam photos — spread across three posts — on Instagram Wednesday, showing the "before," "during," and "after" of a rehearsal session for her jazz and piano residency in Las Vegas, which she recently announced would be returning from Aug. 31.

And the star of the photos — apart from Gaga herself! — was the retro-style outfit she wore in the posts, along with the vintage-inspired hair and make-up she opted for.

“Before rehearsal…..😎,” Gaga captioned her first of three rehearsal posts. The ‘Shallow’ singer wore black cat eye sunglasses in a selfie taken in a car. She appeared make-up-free but wore a black dress with short sleeves and a square-cut neckline.

In her second post, captioned "During rehearsal," with three black hearts and three red lipstick emoji, Gaga showed her new hair and make-up — a vintage-style up-do with a sharply cut full fringe and red lipstick, bold eye makeup, and darkened eyebrows.

The carousel of photos began with a pic that showed the 'Shallow' singer in a makeup chair, with a mirror in the background showing the intricate way Gaga's hair had been pinned into the retro look.

The second photo showed a glimpse of the sheet music Gaga was looking at, which read, "The Best Is Yet To Come." The last snap in the carousel showed a full length view of Gaga’s dress — which she had paired with black high heels — as she stepped towards a band in a rehearsal space.

In her "after" post, Gaga showed off her vintage outfit in a final series of snaps.

Pictured in a black hat and her sunglasses, the singer sat on the floor looking contemplative in the first photo. In contrast, Gaga smiled in the sunshine in the second photo, as she walked towards the camera with her hands in her dress pockets. In the third photo, the star stood inside a closet labelled "Darlene," while holding a patterned bag that had her name on it.

“After rehearsal….🥹💋 I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show,” the multi-hyphenate captioned the images.

In an Instagram Story posted the same day, Gaga expressed her delight at returning to the stage in the Nevada city. “I’m so excited to go back to Vegas!!!!” adding a black heart and watery eyes emoji.

In the Story, the singer wore a black hoodie and appeared to be heading to the rehearsal session in a car. Her bleach-blonde hair tied back with a single curl to the front.

Gaga announced the news of her return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for her show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano on Instagram on July 31. She posted an exciting teaser trailer that included footage from previous shows and teased a "stripped-down versions of her hits" and music from "the Great American song book."

