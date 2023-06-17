Lady Gaga Says She's 'Healing' and 'Recharging' While Working on a Chromatica Ball Film

Lady Gaga has a personal message for her Little Monsters!

The singer, 37, shared a reflective post on Instagram Friday, in which she spoke to her fans about the latest in her life while sharing a black-and-white snapshot of herself.

"I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process,” Gaga began.

Noting that she has been “experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way” through her philanthropic work, her makeup and skincare brand Haus Labs and her experience filming the Joker sequel, which she called a “very introspective time," the star continued, "I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."

Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga/Instagram

The “Poker Face” singer also shared an explanation for her less-than-robust social media presence, stating, “I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past. But I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.”

Then specifically addressing her fans in the post directly, Gaga said, “I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.”

“I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives," she continued.

The Oscar winner also shared that she has been working on a film edit for The Chromatica Ball, her 2022 summer stadium tour.

"I can’t WAIT for you to experience it,” Gaga said of the upcoming concert movie. “Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art. 🖤.”

Several celebrities commented on the “Rain On Me” singer’s post with their support, including actress Rachel Zegler, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and fellow pop legend Katy Perry, who wrote: “​​I see you and I love you.”