Lady Gaga Goes Completely Makeup Free in Glowing Instagram Selfies — See Her Bare-Faced Look

Lady Gaga is basking in her natural glow.

On Wednesday, the musician and Oscar-nominated actress, 37, shared two makeup-free selfies to Instagram.

In the photos, Gaga is seen bare-faced yet still with a glowy complexion and glossy lips. Her wavy bleached blonde hair is splayed out behind her and she wears a relaxed-fitted pink sweatshirt.

The “Bad Romance” singer poses with her mouth slightly parted in one picture, but gives a shy smile for another.

Gaga’s post was in celebration of her makeup brand Haus Labs launching at Sephora U.K. “I’ve always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK, and how bold and innovative it is,” she wrote, noting how these qualities are also the foundation of her artistry-focused and skin-loving company, which debuted in 2019.

She ended the message with loving words for her fans and the U.K. beauty community.

Instagram/ladygaga

The Star Is Born actress has not shied away from going au naturel on social media. Yet earlier this year, she decided to rock a fresh face on one of the biggest stages of them all — the Oscars.

In March, Gaga commanded the stage with a powerfully raw rendition of “Hold My Hand,” the Top Gun: Maverick track that was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).

For the provocative performance, she swapped her butt-baring Versace gown worn on the red carpet for a T-shirt, skinny jeans and sneakers.

But what really broke the internet was Gaga’s makeup-free appearance, which came only hours after she was seen in smudged winged eyeliner, hot pink blush and a fiery red lipstick.

“Everything about it was authentically her. She wasn't afraid of seeing any imperfections, she actually welcomed them,” Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno told PEOPLE on the story behind her stripped-back look.

The sudden style change left viewers wonderstruck over how Gaga and her glam squad were able to achieve such a transformation in that short span of time.

"I need the name of whatever makeup remover Lady Gaga uses," one fan tweeted while another noted that they were "sold" on whatever product was used.

Getty Images

After the online frenzy ensued, Tanno shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went down during the transformation.

Though the pro didn’t exactly divulge in the all-star products used on Gaga, she did hint that the switch-up took a lot of makeup wipes and cotton swabs, and confirmed to PEOPLE that she swears by argan oil to remove any stage makeup.

"It's a dry oil, you don't have to worry about your face feeling or being greasy," she said. "It effortlessly removes makeup and has moisturizing benefits as well."

