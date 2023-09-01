Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies

Lady Gaga is celebrating the return of her acclaimed Las Vegas residency, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

Sharing a snap on Thursday night ahead of her first performance back, Gaga, 37, expressed her excitement to gather with her fans on stage. “IT’S OUR OPENING SHOW IN VEGAS BABY,” the star’s caption read. “1 hr, 16 min till we hit the stage to SWING 🖤🎺.”

Gaga looked picture perfect as she sported bold red lipstick and a thick black winged eyeliner. The singer’s blonde hair was styled into a glamorous jazz age do, while she held onto the show’s Playbill program.

The A Star is Born actress also shared a snap from after her show. “THAT'S ALL FOLKS 🐰🥕 @fredericaspiras @sarahtannomakeup,” she wrote alongside a selfie with her hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, and makeup artist, Sarah Tanno.

Rocking a glistening black with a white shirt, Gaga showcased a smize as her crew smiled behind her. “The show is unbelievable. Can’t wait to see you next week in Vegas,” one fan commented, while a second person said, “The show was amazing and I really loved the jazz version of 'Stupid Love'!”

Fans will be able to watch glitz and glamor during Gaga’s Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano. The residency contains the theme of vintage Vegas with music fromThe Great American Songbook and stripped-down versions of Gaga’s hits.

Gaga wrapped up her last Las Vegas residency in May 2022. She performed it interchangeably with her pop show, Enigma.

In July, Gaga revealed that her Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano show would be returning to Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM on Aug. 31. She is set to perform a total of 12 shows between Thursday's opening and Oct. 5.