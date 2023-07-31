Lady Gaga Announces the Return of Her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas Residency

The residency is kicking off on Aug. 31 for a total of 12 shows

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila

Published on July 31, 2023 02:00PM EDT
Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lady Gaga performs during her Las Vegas residency in January 2019. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

Lady Gaga superfans will once again have the opportunity to catch one of her famous jazz shows.

On Monday, the Grammy-winner announced her return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for her iconic show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

The show will kick back up again on Aug. 31 and Gaga, 37, will perform 12 shows total before wrapping on Oct. 5.

Little Monsters will receive access to an exclusive presale from Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET to Thursday at 7 a.m. ET. The general sale will begin Friday at 7 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com.

Gaga also announced the news on her Instagram with an exciting teaser trailer including footage from previous shows. The video teased "stripped-down versions of her hits" and music from "the Great American song book."

The "Bad Romance" singer originally kicked off her residency in January 2019, which she performed interchangeably with her pop show Enigma. It ended in May 2022.

The news of her jazz shows comes hours after the Born This Way songstress paid tribute to late jazz icon Tony Bennett, with whom she released collaborative albums Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale.

“I will miss my friend forever,” the singer reflected in an emotional Instagram post showing the pair hugging in a dressing room.

“I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," added Gaga about Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96.

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City. MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power," she continued. "We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”

As well as teaching her about music and showbiz, Gaga said that Bennett “showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight.”

“He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful,” she shared, before noting the personal milestones in Bennett’s life of him marching with Martin Luther King Jr. and serving in WWII.

“I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye,” Gaga continued. “Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend.”

"Our age difference didn’t matter — in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely — inspired."

She also touched on his cause of death, writing that “Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful."

“I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett,” Gaga wrote in reflection. “If I could say anything to the world about this I would say don’t discount your elders, don’t leave them behind when things change. Don’t flinch when you feel sad, just keep going straight ahead, sadness is part of it. Take care of your elders and I promise you will learn something special. Maybe even magical.”

“And pay attention to silence — some of my musical partner and I’s most meaningful exchanges were with no melody at all,” she added, before signing off, “I love you Tony. Love, Lady.”

