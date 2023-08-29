'Lady of the Dunes' Cold Case Closed as Authorities Identify Woman's Husband as the Killer

Ruth Marie Terry’s body was found on a beach in Provincetown, Mass., in 1974 with her hands cut off and her skull bashed in

By KC Baker
Published on August 29, 2023 04:43PM EDT
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13602448a) In this 1974 image provided by the FBI is a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the "Lady of the Dunes" that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 years old when she was killed US Cold Case Lady of the Dunes, United States - 31 Oct 2022
Ruth Marie Terry. Photo: AP/Shutterstock

For nearly 50, years she was known only as the “Lady of the Dunes.”

The unidentified murder victim earned the memorable moniker after her mutilated remains were found on a desolate stretch of a Provincetown, Mass., beach on July 26, 1974, according to the FBI's Most Wanted page. 

She was naked and lying on a beach blanket in the dunes at Race Point Beach with her head resting on folded jeans, according to the FBI. Chillingly, her hands were missing and the left side of her skull was crushed. Her head was nearly severed from her body.

Her hands were “presumably removed by the killer so she could not be identified through fingerprints,” the FBI wrote. For years the case went cold.

But then, in Oct. 2022, authorities announced that they had finally found the identity of Massachusetts’ longest unidentified murder victim: Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 when she was killed.

On Monday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois announced that law enforcement identified Terry’s killer as her husband, Guy Muldavin.

Newly married in 1974, Terry and Muldavin went on their honeymoon that summer, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. He returned home alone, telling her family they had a fight – and that he never heard from her again, WCVB reports.

The two had wed in Reno, Nev., in 1974, NBC Boston reports. She had been married several times and used a different name in the months before she was killed, the outlet reports.

Terry also went by Teri Marie Vizina, Terry M. Vizina and Teri Shannon, police said. Muldavin, a one-time successful antique dealer who was also an artist, actor and poet, according to his obituary, died in 2002 at age 78 in Salinas, Calif., after a lengthy illness.

Born in Santa Fe, N.M., Muldavin lived in Connecticut, Switzerland and California, according to UPI. He went by other names, including Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell, NBC Boston reports.

Massachusetts authorities later learned that Muldavin was wanted in connection with the disappearance of one of his several wives, Manzanita Mearns, and her 18-year-old daughter, Dolores Mearns, in 1960 in the Seattle area, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said in the release.

Their mutilated bodies were believed to have been found in a septic tank at their home shortly after he remarried, according to a Dec. 1960 UPI article. He was arrested in New York City and charged with "unlawful flight," CBS News reports.

He was never charged in their deaths. According to the UPI, he divorced Mearns on July 26, four days after he wed Emerson.

He was later wanted by Seattle police for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $10,000 from Emerson’s stepmother saying he needed the money to buy antiques in Canada, the Madera Tribune reported.

