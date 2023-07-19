'Haul Out the Holly' Sequel Heading to Hallmark with Original Stars — Including Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown!

Break out the Christmas lights and sweaters!

On Wednesday, Hallmark announced that it would be bringing back its highly successful holiday comedy Haul Out the Holly for a 2023 sequel, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. Starring the primary players of the original cast, this Christmas is bound to be highly decorated.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown, the 2022 television movie was known for its all-star cast — and both are back for the sequel. Also returning: Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

The hilarious ho-ho-homeowners association regulars will be joined by Seth Morris and Jennifer Aspen.



Wes Brown and Lacey Chabert in "Haul Out the Holly". Fred Hayes/Hallmark Media

In the sequel, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) will spend their first holiday season together. But their loved-up joy is interrupted by a house going up for sale down the block.

When the house is purchased, the neighbors begin to gossip about who will be moving in. As it turns out, the couple’s new neighbors are actually Christmas royalty — and the competition for the best decorations on the block instantly becomes more fierce.



"Haul out the Holly was so unique because we got to do pure comedy," Brown said at a Christmas Con Kansas City panel moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman last month. "Working with Melissa Peterman and Stephen Tobolowsky — I learned so much. Comedy is so much more difficult than you would give it credit for just watching it."

Brown also revealed one of the most difficult things about filming the first movie: He nearly broke his costar!

"Because there is so much physical comedy, I injured Lacey at least 17 times," Brown said with a laugh. "And the worst part about it, every single one of them was on film. It was just, it was brutal. ... There's a scene where I'm putting on a jacket and my elbow went right to the mouth. We had to go through concussion protocol!"







Melissa Peterman, Eliza Hayes Maher, Lacey Chabert and Lila Clark in "Haul Out the Holly". Fred Hayes/Hallmark Media

Thankfully Chabert healed just fine, as Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up isn’t her only Hallmark film slated for the 2023 holiday season. In June, the network announced that Chabert would reunite with her Party of Five costar Scott Wolf as on-screen siblings in A Merry Scottish Christmas.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together,” Chabert gushed in a statement. "When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

Carrie Morgan, Lacey Chabert and Peter Jacobson in "Haul Out the Holly". Fred Hayes/Hallmark Media

For superfans of the network's holiday offerings, Hallmark is offering a brand new way to engage with their festive content: a Christmas Cruise. Created in partnership with Sixthman, the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, sailing November 5-9, 2024, will allow the network's many devoted fans to experience the magical world of its beloved holiday movies in real life.

Passengers can partake in all manner of seasonal festivities, like Christmas cookie decorating, ugly sweater contests, Hallmark Channel wine tastings, and Christmas “carol-oke.” But the highlight for many will no doubt be getting a chance to meet their favorite actors from Hallmark holiday movies.

Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to attend the premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie on board.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas event kicks off later this year — but its Christmas in July movies are still airing. The network will be previewing the Haul Out the Holly sequel during an encore presentation of the first film on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT