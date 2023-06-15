See Hallmark Channel's Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes and More Make Emotional Visit to Hallmark HQ (Exclusive)

There's truly no place like home — and the stars of the Hallmark Channel experienced that first-hand last week.

On June 8, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams and many, many others visited the headquarters of Hallmark in Kansas City for the very first time.

While there, the crew was met with cheering employees and interacted with them through games (and Hynes, Walker and Paul Campbell may have even treated them to a performance a certain dance). They also were given a tour from none other than Don Hall Jr., the company's executive chairman and the grandson of its founder.

"What a special day!" said Chabert. "It was just wonderful to be with so many friends and be able to celebrate with everyone who makes Hallmark the incredible company that it is. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to make movies with this company."

PEOPLE was on the scene for the entire day. Below, enjoy exclusive photos and details from the exciting moment.

The actors were greeted at Hallmark's campus by more than 300 cheering employees, complete with signs and pom-poms. "Thank you to all the hardworking people who make this company what it is, truly one of the best networks," Walker said. "I couldn’t be more proud of this family who are dedicated to bringing people together, spreading joy, happiness and enriching people's lives."

"We connected with so many beautiful humans who are the backbone of Hallmark and the reason Hallmark Channel exists," said DeLoach.

Once inside, the actors headed to a theater on campus, where Bennett hosted a series of holiday-themed games for his colleagues and the staff. Here, Chabert revealed that she has a competitive streak — even when it's a matter of throwing candy canes onto a string of tinsel.

What would a gathering of Hynes, Walker and Campbell be without a performance of their choreographed dance from Three Wise Men and a Baby? This one didn't exactly go so smoothly: First, DeLoach had to dig up the music on her phone, and then the gentlemen had to remember the steps.

The Three Wise Men finished the dance with their tree-pose finish as the crowd erupted with cheers. They weren't the only ones to dance during gametime: Kristoffer Polaha, Williams, DeLoach and John Brotherton were all tasked with shaking ping-pong balls out of a Kleenex box wrapped around their waists. Polaha may have successfully emptied his box, but Brotherton proved he could twerk!

The Hallmark Channel family unites in the photo above! From left: Benjamin Ayres, Brooke D'Orsay, Victor Webster, Ashley Williams, Alicia Witt, Paul Campbell, Hallmark Media Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell, Kristoffer Polaha, Andrew Walker, Hallmark Media President and CEO Wonya Lucas, Wes Brown, Nikki DeLoach, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, Cindy Busby, Autumn Reeser, Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes.

Mean Girls costars and friends for more than 20 years, Chabert and Bennett shared a moment before lunch. "Mom & Dad are home," Bennett wrote on Instagram.

After lunch, the actors did a little shopping in the company store. Erin Cahill, who called the experience "an incredibly special day," checked out the selection of candles.

Bottoms up, Ashley. The Sister Swap actress described the visit — as well as her weekend at Christmas Con — as "a stupidly good time."

Bennett found an ally, both on-site and with the network as a whole. "This day was so special and beyond words," the Holiday Sitter star said. "Thank you will never be enough. This was absolutely magical."

The actors met with Don Hall Jr. ahead of their tour and history lesson. It was a moment the stars cherished and discussed all weekend long. They were especially impressed to learn that Hallmark invented wrapping paper!

Following the tour, the stars, including Reeser, Cole and Brotherton, were able to get creative in an art therapy session led by staffers on the Crayola team.

Cheers! Reeser and D'Orsay celebrated the beautiful day at a special cocktail hour in the actors' honor.

"To learn the history of this company and to see firsthand how they truly live out every single value in their lives and work was nothing short of awe-inspiring," said DeLoach. "From Don Hall Jr., grandson of the company’s founder, to every single employee, they lead with kindness, love, generosity and humility. I’ve always been proud and honored to represent a network that is a champion for hope in the world. But to see where it all began and to truly feel how we are all connected to each other and an extension of everything that The Hall Family and its many, many employees have built, was beyond meaningful and something I’ll never forget."

