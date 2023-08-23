The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Deals — Save Up to $2,750

Shop comfortable mattresses from Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Purple

By Toni Sutton
Published on August 23, 2023

LDW: MATTRESS DEALS TOUT
Getting a good night's sleep depends on many components —  from cozy bedding to — room conditions — but the deciding factor often lies with the mattress.

After all, there’s nothing worse than tossing and turning all night due to a lumpy and unsupportive mattress, and If you’re not experiencing a restful night’s sleep, it just might finally be the time for an upgrade. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of the 15 best early Labor Day weekend mattress deals across the internet, including memory foam, hybrid, and gel foam options from Amazon, Wayfair, Sleep Number, and more. 

Right now, you can save over $400 on a Sealy mattress from Macy’s that’s at its lowest price of the season, plus one of Casper’s newest models has been slashed by nearly $400. Prices start at just $346, with discounts up to a whopping 61 percent off. No matter your sleeping style, you’re sure to find a model that will fit your preferences.

Keep reading to check out our top mattress picks below. 

The Best Early Labor Day Mattress Sales

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, $1,780 (Save $594)

HELIX MIDNIGHT LUXE

Helix

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a supportive mattress ideal for back sleepers, and according to our PEOPLE Tested team, it's perfect for those with back pain. Our testers deemed it the best plush mattress thanks to its three-layer memory foam design that relieves pressure and contours the body. Its zoned coils offer exceptional lumbar support while the  softer sleep surface cushions your shoulders and hips

“My husband's back pain was gone after the first night he slept on it,” wrote one shopper who gave the mattress a five-star rating. 

Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed, $2,750 (Save $2,750)

Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition smart bed

Sleep Number

During Sleep Number's Labor Day sale, grab a queen 360 iLE Mattress for a whopping $2,700 off. If you tend to sleep in different positions, the limited-edition model adjusts automatically to keep you comfortable throughout the night.  Its outer fabric absorbs access heat and releases it to keep you cool while snoozing. Additionally, the 12-inch mattress gives users a SleepIQ score that provides suggestions for better sleep via the app or online.

Casper Snow Mattress, $1,596 (Save $399)

Casper Snow Mattress

Casper

Another noteworthy deal is the Casper Snow Queen Mattress, which is marked down in twin through California king sizes. This model is one of Casper’s newest additions, and hundreds of shoppers have already given it a five-star review, with many claiming that “it’s like sleeping on a cloud.”

Perfect for those who tend to sleep hot, the mattress is engineered to help you sleep five degrees cooler at night thanks to a cover that has a cool-to-the-touch feel and HeatDelete Bands that pulls excess heat away from your body for up to 12 hours. 

One reviewer who was hesitant to buy the mattress shared, “The cooling technology is also perfectly balanced. At no point in my sleep did I feel cold.” They also added: “The mattress never felt warm to the touch or sweaty like my old spring mattress.”

Wayfair 10-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, $346 (Save 61%)

Wayfair 10'' Medium Mattress

Wayfair

Your entire body is supported on the Wayfair 10-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress thanks to two memory foam layers. It boasts extra edge support and low motion transfer, so you won't sag or wake up when your partner tosses and turns in bed. It's also compatible with platform beds, adjustable bases, box springs, and metal frames. It's a great option if you're looking for a firm mattress that's budget-friendly — just be sure you add it to your cart while it's 61 percent off! 

Keep scrolling to check out the more mattresses that are on sale ahead of Labor Day weekend.Be sure to act fast since these mattresses are only marked down for a limited time.

Sealy Essentials Winter Green 12-Inch Soft Euro Top Mattress, $427 (Save $652)

Macy's SEALY Essentials Winter Green 12" Soft Euro Top Mattress- Queen

Macy's

Tuft and Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, $1,018 (Save $377)

New T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

Tuft & Needle

Serta Serene Sky 11-Inch Mattress, $447 (Save $532)

Macy's SERTA Serene Sky 11" Plush Mattress- Queen

Macy's

Purple Mattress, $1,199 (Save $200)

Purple Mattress

Purple

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $699 (Save $200)

Amazon Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam

Amazon

Sealy Cool 10-Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, $470 (Save $630)

Wayfair Sealy Cool 10" Firm Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair

Chime by Ashley 12-Inch Medium Firm Green-Tea Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $320 (Save $216)

Amazon Chime by Ashley 12 Inch Medium Firm Green-Tea Infused

Amazon

Tuft and Needle Original Queen Mattress, $596 (Save $404)

Tuft & Needle Essential T&N Original Mattress

Tuft & Needle 

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $2,316 (Save $579)

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

Casper

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress, $1,999 (Save $200)

Tempurpedic TEMPUR-AdaptÂ®

Tempurpedic

Sleep Number c4 Smart Bed, $1,499 (Save $400)

Sleep Number Sleep NumberÂ® c4 smart bed

Sleep Number

