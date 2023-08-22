36 Furniture Deals You Can Score Ahead of Labor Day — Up to 71% Off

Pick up new bookshelves, TV stands, bistro tables, and more starting at just $24

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Published on August 22, 2023 06:30AM EDT

Labor Day Weekend Early Furniture Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Walmart

Aside from soaking up the last three-day weekend of summer relaxing by the pool or gathering with family and friends in the backyard, Labor Day also brings some of the biggest discounts of the year, especially when it comes to furniture. 

Luckily, you don't have to wait for the official holiday weekend to stock up on new pieces, like a comfortable sofa, space-saving outdoor furniture, or a home office desk for a lot less, as there are plenty of early Labor Day furniture sales happening right now. We dug through countless sale pages, and we rounded up 35 of the top furniture deals at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, and more, with prices starting at just $24.

Wayfair Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Wayfair

Best Furniture Deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your living room, grab this tempered glass coffee table that’s $274 off. Enjoy dining al fresco? Don't miss out on this bistro table set while it's on sale for an impressive 64 percent off. The compact set comes with a table and two chairs designed to hold up all year long. And since the chairs and table are foldable, they won’t take up too much room when you need to stow them away. 

Wayfair Oropeza 58'' Media Console

Wayfair

Living Room Furniture Deals

After a long day, there’s nothing better than curling up with a good book in a chair. The silhouette of the Smile Mart Rocking Chair from Walmart has a low-profile design that will instantly complete your space. The wide rocking chair has a rubberwood base and comes in two fabric options: beige and gray. In reviews, customers have stated that it's very comfortable and the high back offers great support. 

A solid TV stand is another living room essential, and this option from Wayfair is 59 percent off. It can fit a TV up to 65 inches, and it comes with adjustable shelves, two cabinets for extra storage, and three cord ports to keep cables organized. It has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, with many raving how “sturdy” and “beautiful” it is in their reviews. 

Walmart Allewie Brown Queen Size Bed Frame

Walmart

Bedroom Furniture Deals

In the market for some new bedroom furniture? This queen-size upholstered bed comes complete with a rectangular velvet headboard and 6.3 inches of under-bed space for added storage. It’s also available in sizes twin through king, and the queen frame is a whopping 71 percent off right now. 

And if you need more storage space, check out this minimalist two-door wardrobe that can live in your main bedroom or a guest bedroom and hold clothes, extra bedding, towels, and more. “Great piece of furniture…[it] holds quite a bit of clothing, and [it] is sturdy,” wrote one Amazon shopper who gave it a five-star rating. 

Walmart SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

Walmart

Home Office Furniture Deals

If your home office is tight on space, check out this compact computer desk that's on sale for just $30. There's enough space on the top of the desk for a computer or laptop (and a small houseplant), and even with its slim design, it provides extra storage space thanks to two convenient bottom shelves. 

Add a bit of organization to your home office with this Birch Lane Bookcase. The ladder-style bookcase has four shelves and it’s made from solid wood, so its dark grain and natural hue will suit most decor styles. 

Wayfair Zeneida Metal Outdoor Rocking Chair

Wayfair

Outdoor Furniture Deals

Although summer is winding down, there are still plenty of nights left enjoy time out on the deck or patio. This wicker-style loveseat and a fire pit that doubles as a table will both transform your outdoor space into a warm and inviting oasis.

The fire pit measures 32 inches wide and is large enough to fit up to six people around it. It comes with a screen to keep errant sparks contained, and it’s $110 less. Reviewers have highlighted that it’s easy to set up, too. 

Give your home furniture setup a refresh with any of these finds that are all on sale ahead of Labor Day, and keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Benton Park Faux Marble Slim End Table, $38 (Save 52%)

Walmart Benton Park Faux Marble Slim C Shaped End Table

Walmart

Costway Computer Desk, $144, Save (40%)

Target Costway Computer Desk

Target

Homfa 3-Tier Ladder Bookcase, $100 (Save 56%)

Walmart Homfa 3 Drawers Ladder Bookshelf

Walmart

Gravelle End Table in Rustic Oak, Set of 2, $159 (Save 47%)

Wayfair Gravelle End Table

Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Storage Bench, $234 (Save 62%)

Wayfair Kosjo Storage Bench

Wayfair

