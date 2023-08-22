Lifestyle Home 36 Furniture Deals You Can Score Ahead of Labor Day — Up to 71% Off Pick up new bookshelves, TV stands, bistro tables, and more starting at just $24 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. In This Article View All In This Article Best Furniture Deals Living Room Furniture Deals Bedroom Furniture Deals Home Office Furniture Deals Outdoor Furniture Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Aside from soaking up the last three-day weekend of summer relaxing by the pool or gathering with family and friends in the backyard, Labor Day also brings some of the biggest discounts of the year, especially when it comes to furniture. Luckily, you don't have to wait for the official holiday weekend to stock up on new pieces, like a comfortable sofa, space-saving outdoor furniture, or a home office desk for a lot less, as there are plenty of early Labor Day furniture sales happening right now. We dug through countless sale pages, and we rounded up 35 of the top furniture deals at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, and more, with prices starting at just $24. Wayfair Best Furniture Deals If you’re looking to upgrade your living room, grab this tempered glass coffee table that’s $274 off. Enjoy dining al fresco? Don't miss out on this bistro table set while it's on sale for an impressive 64 percent off. The compact set comes with a table and two chairs designed to hold up all year long. And since the chairs and table are foldable, they won’t take up too much room when you need to stow them away. Furinno Luder Bookcase in French Oak, $23.58 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Sand and Stable 2-Person Bistro Set in Gray, $125.99 (orig. $349.99); wayfair.com Nova Coffee Table, $224.99 (orig. $499); urbanoutfitters.com Furinno End Table, Set of 2, $30.68 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com Hashtag Knobel 6-Drawer Dresser, $254.99 (orig. $706.88); wayfair.com Mercury Row Vegan Leather Convertible Sofa, $349.99 (orig. $786); wayfair.com The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Wayfair Living Room Furniture Deals After a long day, there’s nothing better than curling up with a good book in a chair. The silhouette of the Smile Mart Rocking Chair from Walmart has a low-profile design that will instantly complete your space. The wide rocking chair has a rubberwood base and comes in two fabric options: beige and gray. In reviews, customers have stated that it's very comfortable and the high back offers great support. A solid TV stand is another living room essential, and this option from Wayfair is 59 percent off. It can fit a TV up to 65 inches, and it comes with adjustable shelves, two cabinets for extra storage, and three cord ports to keep cables organized. It has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, with many raving how “sturdy” and “beautiful” it is in their reviews. Benton Park Faux Marble Slim End Table, $38.46 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com Wlive Wood Coffee Table in Brown, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Woven Paths Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand in Gray Wash, $154 (orig. $329); walmart.com Rosalind Wheeler Tallac Coffee Table, $173.99 (orig. $505); wayfair.com Bestier 5-Tier Adjustable Bookcase in Oak, $76.99 (orig. $136.99); target.com Laurel Foundry Oropeza 58-Inch Media Console in White, $239.99 (orig. $585); wayfair.com Gravelle End Table in Rustic Oak, Set of 2, $233.99 (orig. $445); wayfair.com Gracie Oaks Storage Bench, $239.99 (orig. $639); wayfair.com Smile Mart Upholstered Rocking Accent Chair in Beige, $162 (orig. $228.99; walmart.com Walmart Bedroom Furniture Deals In the market for some new bedroom furniture? This queen-size upholstered bed comes complete with a rectangular velvet headboard and 6.3 inches of under-bed space for added storage. It’s also available in sizes twin through king, and the queen frame is a whopping 71 percent off right now. And if you need more storage space, check out this minimalist two-door wardrobe that can live in your main bedroom or a guest bedroom and hold clothes, extra bedding, towels, and more. “Great piece of furniture…[it] holds quite a bit of clothing, and [it] is sturdy,” wrote one Amazon shopper who gave it a five-star rating. William Forge Brickman End Table, $92.99 (orig. $149); wayfair.com Everly Quinn Sameko Queen Upholstered Bed in Black, $213.99 (orig. $739.98) Syngar 4-Drawer Dresser in Chestnut, $94.99 (orig. $219.99); walmart.com Allewie Queen Size Bed Frame in Brown, $169.99 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com Ecoprsio Nightstand in Gray, Set of 2, $118.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Aooshine Bedside Lamps, Set of 2, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Hodedah Two-Door Wardrobe in Cherry, $168 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com The 12 Best Mattresses of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Walmart Home Office Furniture Deals If your home office is tight on space, check out this compact computer desk that's on sale for just $30. There's enough space on the top of the desk for a computer or laptop (and a small houseplant), and even with its slim design, it provides extra storage space thanks to two convenient bottom shelves. Add a bit of organization to your home office with this Birch Lane Bookcase. The ladder-style bookcase has four shelves and it’s made from solid wood, so its dark grain and natural hue will suit most decor styles. Mainstays Writing Desk with Shelves, $29.92 (orig. $36.96); walmart.com Bush Furniture 2-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet in Bing Cherry, $109.98 (orig. $223.99) Birch Lane Roanoke Ladder Bookcase in Gray, $152 (orig. $359); wayfair.com Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair in Gray, $75.99 (orig. $139.99); walmart.com Sand and Stable Canal Desk in Dark Walnut, $163.99 (orig. $495); wayfair.com Winsome 3-Tier Foldable Cart, $71.70 (orig. $142); amazon.com Costway Computer Desk, $143.99 (orig. $239.99); target.com Homfa 3-Tier Ladder Bookcase, $99.99 (orig. $225.99); walmart.com Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals Although summer is winding down, there are still plenty of nights left enjoy time out on the deck or patio. This wicker-style loveseat and a fire pit that doubles as a table will both transform your outdoor space into a warm and inviting oasis. The fire pit measures 32 inches wide and is large enough to fit up to six people around it. It comes with a screen to keep errant sparks contained, and it’s $110 less. Reviewers have highlighted that it’s easy to set up, too. Zeneida Metal Outdoor Rocking Chair in Gray, $73.99 (orig. $239.99); wayfair.com Uhomepro Fire Pit Table, $89.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com Christopher Knight Outdoor Sibe Take in Dark Blue, $28.79 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com Gap Home Woven Rope Outdoor 3-Piece Conversation Set, $199 (orig. $348); walmart.com Gabar Glass Outdoor Dining Table in Charcoal, $173.99 (orig. $389.99); wayfair.com Britanna Patio Loveseat, $330 (orig. $550); target.com The Best Summer Outdoor Gear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Give your home furniture setup a refresh with any of these finds that are all on sale ahead of Labor Day, and keep scrolling for more of our top picks. 