The start of autumn beckons lots of excitement — a chance to pull out your Rory Gilmore sweater, the first day of pumpkin spice lattes, and of course, Labor Day sales. And while it’s a positive that so many brands offer deals, it can be tough to determine what you actually need and what’s worth the cost. 

As your trusted shopping editors, who spend more time researching and testing products than Taylor Swift has spent on tour, that’s where we come in. We’ve tested thousands of products in our homes and labs all over the country to vet which ones deserve a place in your life. 

We hold each individual product to a high standard of criteria and review it accordingly, whether wrapping up in a Cozy Earth bath towel after a hot shower, pulling a Samsonite carry-on bag around the office to see how it maneuvers, or applying some MAC Matte Lipstick to see the finish. And right now, many of our tried and true winners are on sale.

Best Home Labor Day Deals

Labor Day is an optimal time to stock up on things to make your home a nest this fall. Grab the coziest bath towel for $24 off, this sheet set for $45 off, and this Casper mattress for $460 off. Or spoil your pet with our best calming bed that’s now under $35 or our favorite cushioned dog harness that’s up to 33 percent off.

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels

Amazon Cozy Earth Light Grey Waffle Bath Sheets

Amazon

It was a treat for our testers to wrap up in the Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels. They’re large, quick-drying, and have a plush side in addition to the textured waffle side. It’s no wonder why the brand made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things list — we tested her favorite bamboo sheets as well, and they were equally cozy. Save up to 20 percent on a set right now, and starting September 1, you can get 30 percent off sitewide with the code LABORDAY.

Wild One Comfort Harness

Wild One Harness

Wild One

When we, or rather, our dogs, tested a series of top-rated dog harnesses, this option from Wild One was an easy win for best cushioned. It offers a solid structure to keep your dog comfortable and secure on walks. One of our editors, who uses this harness as well, appreciates the safety features, like two D ring clip options, padding under the fasteners to keep your pup from getting pinched, and adjustable straps for the best fit. This is just one of many Wild One dog walking accessories that are on sale up to 35 percent off through Tuesday, September 5. 

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Amazon

Our testers, who were fortunate enough to fall asleep on this luxurious mattress, were impressed with the overall support and how it cradles your body. It offers a good balance between soft and firm mattresses, and it has a special technology to boost airflow throughout the night to keep you cool and comfortable. Right now, you can score 20 percent off this mattress, for a total of $460 in savings. Plus, score up to 20 percent off some Casper pillows, mattresses, and adjustable bed frames.

Best Appliance Labor Day Deals

Labor Day is also a good time to make those bigger purchases you may have put off until a good sale — and appliances usually fall under that category. Right now, you can save $200 on our best overall pool cleaner and a whopping $836 on a Samsung washing machine.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Amazon

No matter the temperature, a fan is always good to have on hand. And if you’re going to buy our best investment pick from Dyson, now’s the time to do it, since the brand rarely offers discounts. During our test, this fan, which also doubles as an air purifier, dazzled with its safety features (no blades), sleek design, and 10 speed options. It’s surprisingly quiet and an all around high-quality product. Add it to your cart while it’s on sale for $150 off today.

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

AmazonDolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner with Wi-Fi Control

Amazon

A pool cleaner might not be the most fun purchase, but it’s a sound one, especially when you can get a high-quality option for $200 off. Rated our best overall pool cleaner, the Dolphin Nautilus effortlessly cleans, grabbing small particles and large debris with equal efficiency. It has intense suction that helps it stick to the walls, along with a floor tracking system to make sure it cleans the whole pool. Despite the machine’s impressive technology, it’s lightweight, so it’s not cumbersome to get into the pool.

Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Walmart Tineco Pure One S15 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flex Accessory Pack

Walmart

More spaceship than cleaning appliance, this cordless vacuum from Tineco received almost perfect scores in all of our tests. It uses a digital screen to give you all the insights you’ll need for an efficient and deep clean. It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver, has powerful suction, can be emptied with one hand, and comes with attachments to make cleaning that much easier. Save $50 when you buy it now.

Best Beauty Labor Day Deals


There are plenty of deals on tried-and-true beauty staples: Straighten your hair with one of our best flat irons, or pucker up with the MAC matte lipstick that always delivers. Score unbelievable beauty deals this Labor Day, including an eyeshadow palette for just $8.

Hot Tools Pro Signature Steamstyler

Amazon HOT TOOLS Pro Signature Steamstyler | Healthy-Looking Hair with Every Use (1-1/2 in)

Amazon

If you want a straightener that can actually get the job done, you may want to grab the Hot Tools Pro Signature Steamstyler while it’s on sale for 30 percent off on Amazon. It uses three steam settings to straighten even the most stubborn curls, and it actually leaves your hair with a subtle shine. It easily glided through our testers’ hair and didn’t tangle or catch on it.

MAC Matte Lipstick 

Ulta MAC Lipstick Matte

Ulta

If you want a lipstick that sticks around, the MAC Matte Lipstick took our best overall spot for long-lasting lipsticks. Our testers loved the easy and precise application, and the buttery finish. It did take a few coats to really pop, but it stays in place beautifully, lasting throughout the day. Right now, the shades Chili and Ring the Alarm, are nearly half-off on the brand’s website, and with 28 colorways, there’s no shortage of choice.  

Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning  + Peach Fuzz Removal

Ulta DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal

Ulta

Not only did the Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning device take our best splurge spot for dermaplaning tools, but it also comes with two products — a cleanser and moisturizer — to help prep and soothe the skin before and after your treatment. The design is easy to hold and has safety features, like a “microfine edge” that keeps your skin protected from the blade. Grab it for almost $100 off on Amazon.

Best Style Labor Day Deals

Fashion deals are always in style, and right now, you can grab Lululemon leggings, a new winter coat from Columbia, and a truly comfortable bra all for up to 60 percent off. No second guessing sizes or fit, because we tried them to offer the best insights for our readers.

Columbia Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket 

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new winter coat, we’d recommend the Mountain Long Insulated Jacket from Columbia. The silhouette offers plenty of room, so you can wear a layer or two underneath without feeling too bulky. There’s also a removable faux fur trim for an added design detail. We were impressed with the warming ability, thanks to the Omni-heat thermal lining, and appreciated the large range of sizes and colors available. It’s a great winter coat anyday, and right now, it’s going for as little as $97. 

Andie Swim Amalfi One-Piece

Andie Swim The Amalfi One Piece

Andie Swim

If fall means escaping your surroundings and heading off to a tropical destination, then a new swimsuit might be in order. Consider the Andie Swim Amalfi One-Piece, a personal favorite of Mindy Kaling. Our testers loved this swimsuit for its supportive shelf bra and customizable design — you can select the color, texture, and fit of the swimsuit (classic or long torso). Grab it for 30 percent off with the promo code LABORDAY.

Wacoal Comfort First Wirefree T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Wacoal Women's Comfort First Wirefree T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Bras can be pretty comfortable, especially when they’re wireless. This Wacoal bra actually embodies its name by putting women’s comfort first. In addition to the soft feel (like wearing a T-shirt), the bra proved its worth in the support department. We had a variety of testers with a range of bust sizes — the bra fits cup sizes A to DD — who were impressed with its coverage and support. Grab it for 23 percent off, and maybe buy a few extras since you’ll likely be reaching for it first in your drawer.

Best Travel Labor Day Deals

Maybe this season is one of planned getaways — if so, let us help you pack. Wherever your travels take you, we have on-sale options to make the journey a little easier. Consider our favorite jewelry organizer that’s 15 percent off or our best overall laptop backpack that’s almost 50 percent off. 

Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer

BAGSMART Jewelry Organizer Bag

Amazon

Don’t limit your jewelry options when on the go, simply get a good travel case. The Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer holds rings, earrings, necklaces, and more and actually keeps them organized — so no tangled mess. The design lets you view everything easily, so you can grab what you need quickly. And despite holding a good amount of jewelry, the case is compact and can be packed flat.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner

Amazon

A solid carry-on suitcase is your best companion on a trip, and this one from Samsonite is just that. It has a durable hard shell, a spacious interior yet compact frame, and 360-degree spinner wheels that make traveling a breeze. But it’s also expandable so you get a little more room to bring everything you want during your travels. Plus, it’s lightweight, so it’s not too heavy to lift into an overhead compartment on a plane. Save $40 when you buy it now.

Cuisinart Portable Venture Gas Grill

Amazon Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable, Venture Gas Grill

Amazon

If you like camping, tailgating, or other outdoor adventures and need a grill on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Cuisinart Portable Venture Gas Grill. Our testers loved its compact design and how lightweight it was to carry around. It’s user-friendly with a responsive controller that changes the temperature with ease. There’s also extra storage space for any accessories, propane, or grilling essentials you might need. You can get it for almost 30 percent off, which is its lowest price in about a month.

More Labor Day Deals Not to Miss

