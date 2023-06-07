Friendly Lab Mix Who 'Might Slobber on You' Breaks World Record for the Longest Tongue on a Dog

Zoey, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever/German shepherd mix, has an "enormous" tongue that is longer than a soda can

Updated on June 7, 2023 05:34 PM
Dog secures longest tongue record
Photo:

 Guinness World Records

Zoey is a pooch who loves to smooch — but her massive tongue tends to get in the way!

The 3-year-old pup, a Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, has broken the Guinness World Record for "longest tongue on a living dog." Her record-breaking tongue measures 12.7 centimeters long — about five inches — which is longer than a standard soda can.

As a puppy, Zoey would not stop sticking out her tongue, owners Sadie and Drew Williams told Guinness. As she grew, they thought the rest of the Lab mix's body would catch up with her titanic tongue — but that wasn't the case.

Dog secures longest tongue record

 Guinness World Records

"In the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," Sadie, who adopted the pup when Zoey was only 6 weeks old, told Guinness.

"We thought surely she'd grow into it," she continued. "But she obviously didn't. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body."

When the Williams family realized Zoey wouldn't "grow into" her tongue, they took her to the vet to measure her tongue. It was then measured from the end of her snout to the tip of her tongue — and the length of the ultimately record-breaking licker was revealed.

By cinching the record, Zoey — and her five-inch-long tongue — usurped Bisbee, the previous record holder in the canine category. The pup, an English setter from Phoenix, Arizona, broke the record three months ago with his 3.74-inch licker.

Dog secures longest tongue record

 Guinness World Records

Although strangers frequently point out Zoey's abnormally long tongue, the couple said it never scares people away.

"Every now and then, while we're out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her," Drew told Guinness. "We'll warn them ahead of time, 'Hey, she's friendly, but she might slobber on you.'"

The only consequence for petting the world record holder, Drew added, is "a big slobber mark."

Despite her colossal tongue, Zoey is just like other dogs. She loves car rides, swimming, playing outdoors, and chasing squirrels, her owners told Guinness.

"She will pretty much go fetch anything you throw and swim in any body of water that's available," Drew shared, adding that, despite her affinity for water, the pup "hates getting a bath."

