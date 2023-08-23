La La Anthony Tests Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian on Beenie Man Lyrics in #SimSimmaChallenge

La La Anthony is putting her celebrity friends to the test.



On Wednesday, the actress, 41, posted a hilarious video on Instagram, showing her pop quizzing Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian and more stars on their music knowledge — specifically, the lyrics to Beenie Man's 1997 hit "Who Am I." Anthony roped her pals into the viral #SimSimmaChallenge, where a person phones an unsuspecting friend, says "sim-simma" and waits for them to complete the phrase.

"Sim-simma" is a reference to the Jamaican dancehall rapper's iconic line from "Who Am I," “Sim-simma, who got the keys to my Bimmer?”

First, Anthony tested the waters on her 16-year-old son, Kiyan, whom she shares with ex-husband Carmelo Anthony. "Sim-simma," she said to the teen as the clip kicked off, prompting him to reply with a perplexed, "Who’s that?!”

The video then cuts to Anthony FaceTiming with Rowland, 42. The Destiny's Child alum needed no time to think. "Who got the keys to my Bimmer?" she instantly responded, even mimicking Beenie Man's Jamaican accent.

Anthony also dialed up Vanessa Bryant, who hesitated for a moment before breaking into a big smile and finishing the phrase.

"How do you know this?" an incredulous Anthony asked her, with a laugh.

Ciara and City Girls' Yung Miami both aced the challenge, but the streak came to an end when Anthony got to Kardashian, 42. "Huh?" the SKIMS founder said, before humming the tune without the words. "What the hell do we say?" she asked, before then trying to claim that she did say the rest of the lyrics.

Beenie Man. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Anthony's brother Christian Vazquez, meanwhile, was not having it. When the You People star hit him with a "sim-simma," he simply stuck up his middle finger to the camera.

The cute video caught the attention of Beenie Man himself. “Keep the challenge going, my peeps,” he wrote, adding a series of laughing emojis.

Anthony and Kardashian have enjoyed a close friendship for many years. Last month, The Kardashians star celebrated their special bond by sharing two throwback selfies of the pair on Instagram. The photos showed them posing together from their table at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

“If u see us happy just leave us alone plz, we deserve this” Kardashian wrote in her caption.

Anthony commented on the post, "ONE MILLION PERCENT‼️‼️❤️🙏🏽😍," and sister Khloé Kardashian also chimed in, writing, "‼️‼️‼️."



In an Instagram Story tribute to Anthony for her birthday in June, Kardashian revealed that the duo once swam with whales and sharks while on vacation together.

"Happy birthday to my bestie @lala. I had to go through my phone today for hours to find new pics of us because we take so many but we also live in the moment and don't post all of our world travels and amazing memories together," she wrote, sharing a series of pics of their BFF adventures.

Over one of the snapshots, which captured the pair wearing wetsuits on a boat, Kardashian wrote: "We usually are the adventures [sic] ones when on vacation and will jump off any boat, swim with whales and sharks and not care about our nails and hair getting messed up."