La La Anthony Tests Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian on Beenie Man Lyrics in #SimSimmaChallenge

The challenge is a throwback to the Jamaican dancehall rapper's 1997 hit "Who Am I"

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 07:21PM EDT
Lala Anthony, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian
Lala Anthony, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Noam Galai/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Bennett Raglin/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

La La Anthony is putting her celebrity friends to the test.

On Wednesday, the actress, 41, posted a hilarious video on Instagram, showing her pop quizzing Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian and more stars on their music knowledge — specifically, the lyrics to Beenie Man's 1997 hit "Who Am I." Anthony roped her pals into the viral #SimSimmaChallenge, where a person phones an unsuspecting friend, says "sim-simma" and waits for them to complete the phrase.

"Sim-simma" is a reference to the Jamaican dancehall rapper's iconic line from "Who Am I," “Sim-simma, who got the keys to my Bimmer?”

First, Anthony tested the waters on her 16-year-old son, Kiyan, whom she shares with ex-husband Carmelo Anthony. "Sim-simma," she said to the teen as the clip kicked off, prompting him to reply with a perplexed, "Who’s that?!”

The video then cuts to Anthony FaceTiming with Rowland, 42. The Destiny's Child alum needed no time to think. "Who got the keys to my Bimmer?" she instantly responded, even mimicking Beenie Man's Jamaican accent.

Anthony also dialed up Vanessa Bryant, who hesitated for a moment before breaking into a big smile and finishing the phrase.

"How do you know this?" an incredulous Anthony asked her, with a laugh.

Ciara and City Girls' Yung Miami both aced the challenge, but the streak came to an end when Anthony got to Kardashian, 42. "Huh?" the SKIMS founder said, before humming the tune without the words. "What the hell do we say?" she asked, before then trying to claim that she did say the rest of the lyrics.

Beenie Man performs at the MOBO Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on November 30, 2022 in London, England.
Beenie Man.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Anthony's brother Christian Vazquez, meanwhile, was not having it. When the You People star hit him with a "sim-simma," he simply stuck up his middle finger to the camera.

The cute video caught the attention of Beenie Man himself. “Keep the challenge going, my peeps,” he wrote, adding a series of laughing emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anthony and Kardashian have enjoyed a close friendship for many years. Last month, The Kardashians star celebrated their special bond by sharing two throwback selfies of the pair on Instagram. The photos showed them posing together from their table at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

“If u see us happy just leave us alone plz, we deserve this” Kardashian wrote in her caption.

Anthony commented on the post, "ONE MILLION PERCENT‼️‼️❤️🙏🏽😍," and sister Khloé Kardashian also chimed in, writing, "‼️‼️‼️."

In an Instagram Story tribute to Anthony for her birthday in June, Kardashian revealed that the duo once swam with whales and sharks while on vacation together.

"Happy birthday to my bestie @lala. I had to go through my phone today for hours to find new pics of us because we take so many but we also live in the moment and don't post all of our world travels and amazing memories together," she wrote, sharing a series of pics of their BFF adventures.

Over one of the snapshots, which captured the pair wearing wetsuits on a boat, Kardashian wrote: "We usually are the adventures [sic] ones when on vacation and will jump off any boat, swim with whales and sharks and not care about our nails and hair getting messed up."

Related Articles
50 Cent Says He's Jealous of Drake Having Bras Thrown at Him on Stage: 'I Need to Feel Special'
50 Cent Says He Wants to Have Bras Thrown at Him on Stage Like Drake: 'I Need to Feel Special'
Sophie Allison Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy Releases Sweet Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m with You’
Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees to Settle Family Trust Suit
Priscilla Presley Says She and Granddaughter Riley Keough 'Were Never Not on Good Terms' amid Estate Drama
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley 'Still Can't Believe' Daughter Lisa Marie Is Dead: 'I Don't Wish This on Any Mother'
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Opens Up About Performing at Coachella: 'Being Onstage Is Really the Worst'
Drake Recalls Hanging Out with the Late Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne During His First LA Trip
Drake Recalls Meeting Late Kobe Bryant on Lil Wayne's Tour Bus During His First LA Trip: 'I'll Never Forget'
Scooter Braun
Why Are Scooter Braun and His Artists Parting Ways? Everything We Know
Taylor Swift Grammy Awards 05 02 23
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones perform at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Rolling Stones Appear to Tease New Music with Newspaper Advert for 'Hackney Diamonds'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall
Selena Gomez Uses 'Sex and the City' Audio to Tease New Song and Kim Cattrall Approves
Amy Winehouse Mag Rollout, English singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse, New York City, United States, 2003.
Amy Winehouse's Friend Looks Back on Her Pre-Fame Life: She Was More 'Than Her Downward Spiral' (Exclusive)
Scooter Braun and recording artist Ariana Grande attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre
Why Ariana Grande Is Leaving Scooter Braun After 10 Years: 'This Is Her Choice,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy Announces First Solo Album in Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars
Guns N'Roses
Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N' Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of 'Bad Obsession' — Watch!
Britney Spears, Madonna
Madonna Kept Infamous 2003 VMAs Kiss with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera Confidential Before Show: Report