La La Anthony Says Kelly Rowland Is a Self-Care Expert: ‘She Has It All Figured Out’ (Exclusive)

La La Anthony has a go-to source when it comes to self-care.

The actress, 41, says on this week's PEOPLE in 10 that she calls on her close friend Kelly Rowland whenever she’s in need of beauty or skincare advice.

“She is all about taking care of your skin, taking care of your body, all of that stuff,” Anthony says of Rowland, 42.

Rowland “has it all figured out, trust me,” Anthony adds.

She’s previously gushed to PEOPLE about how her friendship with Rowland marked a “turning point” in her beauty routine.

"She's obsessed with skin care and making sure all of us take care of our skin and our bodies. She's always sending tips on what to do. So if you're friends with her, she's going to make sure your skin is on point – no matter what," Anthony said in conversation with PEOPLE last year.

"She's all about taking care of yourself and doing things to continue to nourish mind, body and soul. So when I have questions or need advice when it comes to those things, she's definitely who I call."

Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony pose together at the 24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party in 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Thanks to Rowland’s influence, Anthony is “more conscious” about her skincare routine, and about what she’s putting on — and into — her body.

"You only get one face – you don't want to mess it up!" she quipped, adding: "You want to look your best so you can feel your best, whatever that is. It's important to take care of yourself so that you can perform in whatever you're doing at the highest level."

Since bettering her habits around beauty and skin care, Anthony has taken her self-care journey a step further. In 2022, she launched her first-ever hair product, Inala, a leave-in hair-strengthening treatment she developed after creating her own at-home elaborate concoctions to treat her damaged hair.

After seeing “amazing results,” she spent two years crafting the perfect formula to share with the world.

“I was really like, 'How can I put this magic in a bottle and make it last?' That's the backstory of how Inala came to be and came to fruition,” she told PEOPLE of the product launch.

La La Anthony attends launch of her Pretty Little Thing collaboration in November 2021. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Becoming a beauty entrepreneur has changed her perspective on self-care, too. She told PEOPLE that she now has more of an appreciation for beauty that comes from the inside.

Finding time to be quiet and present is a big part of her self-care, too.

On this week’s PEOPLE in 10, the BMF actress says that turning her phone off at night is one of her favorite self-care practices.

“I’m getting good at it,” she says. “My son, Kiyan, is the only one that can get through. Other than that, the phone gets turned off and I’m getting uninterrupted sleep — which, for someone like me, is probably the best practice of self-care I could ever do for myself.”

