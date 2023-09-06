La La Anthony Says She's 'Always' Dodging Wardrobe Malfunctions on the Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Anthony also told PEOPLE that she picks fashion over function “every time” on the red carpet at the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell fashion show

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on September 6, 2023 01:06PM EDT
La La Anthony attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty 

La La Anthony is 100% committed to making her red carpet looks work — even if that means risking a wardrobe malfunction.

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell debut fashion show in New York City, the actress, 41, told PEOPLE exclusively that she “always" feels at risk of a style mishap.

“I’m on the verge of one tonight,” she said candidly while fixing the criss-cross straps on the sheer bodice of her mini dress. “I keep pulling this thing down because if this flips up, it’s a different type of show,” she added with a laugh. 

Yet, she’ll choose fashion over function “every time” without hesitation. 

La La Anthony attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty 

Supporting the supermodel at her fashion show was Anthony’s New York Fashion Week “kickoff event” — and she’s looking forward to the days to come. 

“I always have fun. I’m from New York, so being here — all the energy that New York brings — it’s always a fun time,” she shared. 

She admitted that putting together her NYFW wardrobe has been “hectic and crazy” but, there’s one thing she'll definitely have on hand while she’s out and about in the Big Apple heat wave. “It’s hot as f---. Lots of deodorant."

Naomi Campbell during PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell - Runway at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City

Theo Wargo/Getty

Anthony was among a buzzy set of stars — including Lori Harvey, Leni Klum and Julia Fox — who braved the heat to cheer on Campbell, who also teamed up with designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson, creator of Theophilio, for her PrettyLittleThing collection.

“I was nervous,” the supermodel, 53, told PEOPLE exclusively backstage of what was going through her mind during the show and before she hit the catwalk for her solo. 

“I just wanted to make sure the girls were okay, that they could walk okay, that everyone's going to be strong and poised,” she continued. “I was saying, ‘Strong, strong, strong, strong’ and ‘be yourself, let your personality show.’”

