Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive)

While Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick didn't meet until their 20s, the actress is sure sparks would've flown had they become acquainted earlier — at least from her end!

Speaking with PEOPLE at a red-carpet event for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 in New York City on Thursday night, Sedgwick, 57, raved about how she would've viewed her now-husband, 64, had they met in high school.

"I would’ve been like, 'God, he's so freaking hot!' " Sedgwick said, miming her heart beating out her chest. "That's what I would have been like."

She also said she was a "total tomboy" during her own high-school years in the '70s and early '80s, before she moved into a "hippie" phase.

"I grew up in the '70s — like, serious hippie. Tapestry and bellbottoms," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Kyra Sedgwick attends a red-carpet event for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on June 29, 2023, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sedgwick and Bacon first met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987, and were married the following year.

As Bacon told PEOPLE about meeting his now-wife during a recent conversation about their long-lasting relationship, "I was knocked out. I thought she was amazing."

At the time, Bacon already had a taste of fame thanks to his role as small-town rebel Ren in the 1984 dance drama Footloose, but Sedgwick hadn't seen the film and was a little put off by the handsome rising star: "I remember thinking, 'Oh, he thinks he's really cool.' "

After a little convincing, she agreed to a date. The two went to dinner and ended up talking and laughing for hours. But Sedgwick told PEOPLE it was how she felt the next day that made her realize he was the one.

"I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home,' " she said. "I realized, 'Oh, that was him.' "



Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty

Now, for more than three decades, the couple have built a home together while balancing successful careers and raising son Travis Bacon, 34, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 31.

"We've always been each other's biggest support and fans," said Sedgwick, who recently directed Bacon in the drama Space Oddity, about a young man who dreams of escaping to Mars after tragedy strikes.

She added that being able to make each other laugh has been a key ingredient in their 35-year marriage.

"A sense of humor is crucial," Sedgwick told PEOPLE. "He is very freaking funny."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres July 14 on Prime Video.