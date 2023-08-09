Kylie Minogue Wishes Madonna a 'Speedy Recovery' Following Recent Health Emergency

Kylie Minogue is sending well wishes to Madonna after she was recently hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" in June.

In a recent interview with E! News, the "Padam Padam" singer said she hoped Madonna would have a "speedy recovery" following her health emergency, noting how she knew how draining touring could be.

“I feel for her. I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring,” Minogue told the outlet. “I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole. I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

Minogue also recently teased that she would love to collaborate with Madonna in a recent interview from July. “I would. Of course, I would!” she said of the possibility of working with the "Hung Up" singer. “She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”



In the same interview with E! News, the pop superstar also revealed she'd like Margot Robbie to play her in a future biopic about her life and career.

"Margot Robbie — in my dreams," Minogue, 55, told the outlet with a laugh, noting that both herself and the 33-year-old Barbie star are Aussies. "She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

The Australian singer-songwriter's career could make for a fascinating biopic, as she's worked across music, television and film since the mid-1980s, earning several No. 1 hits in the U.K. and a Grammy award along the way. However, a movie about Minogue has yet to be announced.

Kylie Minogue performs in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Minogue's recently announced the launch of a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, kicking off Nov. 3 at the hotel's new venue Voltaire. Her new show is set to feature songs from her upcoming 16th album, Tension (due Sept. 22), and cover the biggest hits of her four-decade career. It also marks her first series of concerts in the U.S. since 2011.

Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas in July 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

"I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career," she told reporters at a cocktail reception celebrating the residency in late July. "I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there."

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon," she added. "I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live band and dancers, amazing costumes. That’s the base — and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with."

