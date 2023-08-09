Kylie Minogue Wishes Madonna a 'Speedy Recovery' Following Recent Health Emergency

The "Padam Padam" singer recently hinted that Madonna was also her dream collaboration

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Kylie Minogue Wishes Madonna a 'Speedy Recovery' Following Recent Health Emergency
Kylie Minogue; Madonna. Photo:

 Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kylie Minogue is sending well wishes to Madonna after she was recently hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" in June.

In a recent interview with E! News, the "Padam Padam" singer said she hoped Madonna would have a "speedy recovery" following her health emergency, noting how she knew how draining touring could be.

“I feel for her. I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring,” Minogue told the outlet. “I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole. I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

Minogue also recently teased that she would love to collaborate with Madonna in a recent interview from July. “I would. Of course, I would!” she said of the possibility of working with the "Hung Up" singer. “She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

In the same interview with E! News, the pop superstar also revealed she'd like Margot Robbie to play her in a future biopic about her life and career.

"Margot Robbie — in my dreams," Minogue, 55, told the outlet with a laugh, noting that both herself and the 33-year-old Barbie star are Aussies. "She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

The Australian singer-songwriter's career could make for a fascinating biopic, as she's worked across music, television and film since the mid-1980s, earning several No. 1 hits in the U.K. and a Grammy award along the way. However, a movie about Minogue has yet to be announced.

Global Citizen Live, London - Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue performs in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Minogue's recently announced the launch of a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, kicking off Nov. 3 at the hotel's new venue Voltaire. Her new show is set to feature songs from her upcoming 16th album, Tension (due Sept. 22), and cover the biggest hits of her four-decade career. It also marks her first series of concerts in the U.S. since 2011.

Kylie Minogue attends as The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Kylie Minogue announce "Voltaire" coming to the iconic resort this fall 2023 at Bar Lis
Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas in July 2023.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

"I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career," she told reporters at a cocktail reception celebrating the residency in late July. "I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there."

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon," she added. "I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live band and dancers, amazing costumes. That’s the base — and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with."

Related Articles
Kylie Minogue attends as The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Kylie Minogue announce "Voltaire" coming to the iconic resort this fall 2023 at Bar Lis
Kylie Minogue Announces 'Flashy' Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a Dream Scenario'
madonna
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon for a Well Deserved Celebration!!'
Madonna Dances on Instagram Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Her First Album
Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album
Dua Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Dua Lipa Confirms Third Album Is Set for 2024 Release, Will Pivot Away from Disco Sound
Madonna Cone Bra 1990
40 and Fab! Celebrate 40 Years of Madonna's Music with 40 Iconic Career Moments
Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell Vegan Fashion Week
Corey Feldman Separating from Wife Courtney Anne After 7 Years amid Her Continued 'Health Issues'
Madonna Says Her Kids' Support Following Hospitalization 'Made All the Difference': 'How Lucky I Am to Be Alive' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvVPNaeu1DP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Madonna Thanks Her Kids for Their Support After Her Hospitalization: 'It Made All the Difference'
Margot Robbie Is Bryce Vine's Muse in New Music Video Starring 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Sheana Shay (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Is Bryce Vine's Muse in His New Music Video with 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay (Exclusive)
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer
All the Actors Who Almost Landed Roles in 'Barbie'
Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mother's Mortgage After Success: 'Anyone in My Position, You'd Do That for Your Mom'
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Health Scare
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection
Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna Says Celebration World Tour Will Now 'Begin in October in Europe' with New US Dates to Be Revealed
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection: 'I Have Felt Your Love'
Sarie Kessler and daughter Margot Robbie arrive at the Global Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures 'Babylon'
Meet Margot Robbie's Mom: All About Sarie Kessler and Their Sweet Mother-Daughter Relationship