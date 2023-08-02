Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down'

Until a filmmaker decides to take on the project, the singer will celebrate her longevity with an upcoming Las Vegas residency

Published on August 2, 2023 05:15PM EDT
Kylie Minogue; Margot Robbie. Photo:

Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Fresh off playing Barbie, Margot Robbie's next role could be none other than Kylie Minogue.

In a new interview with E! News, the pop superstar revealed she'd like Robbie to play her in a future biopic about her life and career.

"Margot Robbie — in my dreams," Minogue, 55, told the outlet with a laugh, noting that both herself and the 33-year-old Barbie star are Aussies. "She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure."

The "Padam Padam" singer's career could make for a great biopic, as she's worked across music, television and film since the mid-1980s, earning several No. 1 hits in the U.K. and a Grammy award along the way. However, no movie about Minogue has been announced.

Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas on July 27, 2023.
Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas on July 27, 2023.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Until a filmmaker decides to take on the project, Minogue will celebrate her longevity with an upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, kicking off Nov. 3 at the hotel's new venue Voltaire.

Last week, she opened up to reporters including PEOPLE about deciding to take on the residency. "I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career," said Minogue.

"I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there," added the "Can't Get You Out of My Head" musician.

Minogue's new show is set to feature songs from her upcoming sixteenth album, Tension, and cover the biggest hits of her four-decade career. Having been in development for nearly three years, it also marks her first series of concerts in the U.S. since 2011.

Kylie Minogue in Milan, Italy in February 2022.
Kylie Minogue in Milan, Italy in February 2022. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon," she said about what fans can expect. "I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live band and dancers, amazing costumes. That’s the base — and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with."

She'll be the inaugural headliner at Voltaire, a 1,000-seat setting, which promises to blur the lines between an intimate club, concert and entertainment venue.

"I'm so grateful to feel a part of the inception of this," said Minogue. "It's just so exciting that we're going to be creating something new."

