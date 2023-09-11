Kylie Kelce Reveals Hefty Price She and Jason Kelce Paid for Daughters' Super Bowl Tickets

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce paid a pretty penny for their toddler daughters to attend the Super Bowl

Published on September 11, 2023
Kylie Kelce Reveals Hefty Price She and Jason Kelce Paid for Daughters' Super Bowl Tickets
Photo:

Kylie Kelce/Instagram, Lisa Lake/Getty, Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce learned that there's no such thing as a kid's discount at the Super Bowl.

In a scene from the Amazon Prime Video documentary Kelce — which follows the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, through the 2022-2023 season as he makes family and career decisions — the then-pregnant mom, 31, shared her disbelief at how much it would cost to bring their toddler daughters to the big game.

"Alright, I'm doing the maximum amount of tickets that you can purchase, because that's the amount we were counting for," she says, before realizing the tickets would cost $50,000. "This is why I don't go on the calculator on my phone."

"It's a lot of money," Jason acknowledges, while watching  Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, play.

"We're paying almost $4,000 for a f---ing kid who is not going to sit in a seat to watch her dad play in a game. That's bananas," she says.

Jason confirms, "It is," before asking Wyatt if she wanted to go to the Super Bowl. At first, the toddler says no, but then points to the baby she's pushing in her toy carriage.

"My baby wants to go to the Super Bowl, too," she says, to which they laugh.

Kylie Kelce Says She Wants Jason to Retire While He Can Still 'Play with Our Kids'
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce with their daughters.

Amazon Studios

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Super Bowl in February, Kylie opened up about how important to her it was that her daughters see their dad play, regardless of what happened with her that day in regard to her pregnancy.

"It will be our OBs, my mom and dad, and then our daughters, and then Jason's parents, his aunt and uncle. And then we have some friends coming with us," she shared.

"So in the event of an emergency exit, the OBs will go with me and our daughters will stay with my mom and dad. They are there on grandchild duty."

"I don't know that our 2-year-old will really remember anything, and really even if our 3-year-old will, but it's just such a cool opportunity. At the very least, they'll have pictures of them at the Super Bowl cheering on their dad," Kylie told PEOPLE. "I know that it's something [Jason] wanted to share with them."

"So we still do have a backup plan, that if anything happens with the newest little Kelce and me, my parents will take the girls so that they can experience it with him," she explained. "It's just an amazing opportunity for our family."

Sharing photos from the eventful day on Instagram later on, she wrote, "What an incredible run. Wasn't the outcome we wanted… but at least I didn't go into labor at the game🤷‍♀️."

As for their near-Super Bowl baby, the couple ended up welcoming daughter Bennett Llewellyn in March.

