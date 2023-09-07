Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool

Kylie Kelce heard the Kelce brothers' preschool stories and shared her fears for her own kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 07:03PM EDT
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Wyatt Kelce and Jason Kelce. Photo: @kyliekelce/New Heights Podcast/Youtube

Kylie Kelce is interested to see what happens when she sends one of her little ones off to school.

Speaking on the first episode of season 2 of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), the mom of three, 31, shares that daughter Wyatt, 3, is going to school for the first time this fall.

"The one thing I'm most nervous about for our daughters, with Wyatt going to preschool, is the phone call I'm going to get when she's taught all the other kids at her school the words that she's heard at home," Kylie says to the brothers, who had just finished reminiscing on how they were both asked not to return to their own preschools as kids.

"Yeah, that's an issue," the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, agrees.

"The only thing I can rest easier knowing is that Jason curses publicly on a regular basis and no one's going to suspect her foul-mouthed mother," she jokes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February ahead of the Super Bowl, Kylie praised Jason as a girl dad to Bennett, 6 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt.

 "I'll send him a video or a picture of our oldest and he'll just be like, 'She's just so cute!'" she said.

Joking that it's "quite the compliment" to himself because Wyatt "looks just like" him, Kylie admitted that the 3-year-old and her husband share "this unbelievable bond."

Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Jason Kelce and daughter Bennett.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie noted.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold."

Related Articles
KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on Her First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year' Alongside First Day Photos for All Seven Kids
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Day Photos for All 7 Kids, Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year'
teresa giudice kids first day of school
Teresa Giudice 'Cannot Believe' Two of Her Daughters Are in High School: 'So Proud of Both of You'
daphne oz first day of school
Daphne Oz Celebrates First Day of School for Her Four Kids, Jokes They Wanted to 'Stay at the Beach'
Maci Bookout Breaks Down, Says Son Bentley Is 'Angry' After News of Ex Ryan Edwards' Overdose
Maci Bookout Breaks Down, Says Son Bentley Is 'Angry' After News of Ex Ryan Edwards' Overdose
Roy Orbison Jr. and wife Asa Hallgren announce baby number 4
Roy Orbison Jr. and Pregnant Wife Asa Reveal Sex of Baby No. 4: 'Very Blessed' (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Leaves the ‘Today’ Show Early to Take Her Kids to First Day of School
Jessica Alba instagram Hayes kindergarten 09 06 23
Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Son Hayes’ First Day of Kindergarten: ‘My Handsome Boy’
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Jokes She'd Trust Brother-in-Law Travis with Her Three Kids for 'About an Hour'
Alex smiths daughter
Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Recalls Learning Daughter Sloane, 7, Had a Brain Tumor: 'Helpless'
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at BeyoncÃ©'s Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
allison holker and daughter beyonce
Allison Holker and 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Step Out for 'Most Incredible Night' at Beyoncé Concert
gigi hadid for w magazine
Gigi Hadid Says She and Daughter Khai, 2, Get Ready Together in the Morning: 'Watches Me Do My Thing'