Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool

Kylie Kelce is interested to see what happens when she sends one of her little ones off to school.

Speaking on the first episode of season 2 of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), the mom of three, 31, shares that daughter Wyatt, 3, is going to school for the first time this fall.

"The one thing I'm most nervous about for our daughters, with Wyatt going to preschool, is the phone call I'm going to get when she's taught all the other kids at her school the words that she's heard at home," Kylie says to the brothers, who had just finished reminiscing on how they were both asked not to return to their own preschools as kids.

"Yeah, that's an issue," the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, agrees.

"The only thing I can rest easier knowing is that Jason curses publicly on a regular basis and no one's going to suspect her foul-mouthed mother," she jokes.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February ahead of the Super Bowl, Kylie praised Jason as a girl dad to Bennett, 6 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt.

"I'll send him a video or a picture of our oldest and he'll just be like, 'She's just so cute!'" she said.

Joking that it's "quite the compliment" to himself because Wyatt "looks just like" him, Kylie admitted that the 3-year-old and her husband share "this unbelievable bond."

Jason Kelce and daughter Bennett. Kylie Kelce/Instagram

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie noted.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold."