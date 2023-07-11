Kylie Jenner Uses Aging Filter to Show Face with Eye Bags and Wrinkles: ‘I Don’t Like It at All’

Kylie Jenner is looking to the future!

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, tried out an aging filter and revealed her older face in a video posted on TikTok.

Shaking her head as saw the results for the first time, a shocked Kylie told the camera, “I don’t like it.”

She then pushed her hair back and added, “I don’t like it at all.”

“No, no,” she continued, smiling and shaking her head again.



As well as wrinkles, the viral filter showed Jenner with bags under eyes and thinner lips.

The TikTok appeared to have been recorded in Jenner’s Los Angeles home, with The Kardashians star dressed casually in a black tank top and gold necklaces.

Back in 2015, Jenner shared that she has a fear of aging during a joint interview with her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 27, for The Sunday Times’ Style magazine.



"I'm scared of the day I turn 19," Kylie, who was 17 at the time, told the publication. "I really don't want to grow past 18."

She then told Kendall, who was 19 at the time, "You'll be 20 this year — that's crazy. And any second you'll be, like, 21, 22, 23..."

"It's just scary to think how fast everything is rolling and you can't stop it. It's rolling right now,” Kendall said. "You see a picture and you've changed so much in a year."

"I've done so much, physically and whatever," Kylie added.

Kylie has admitted to changing her appearance using fillers but has previously said she’s never gone under the knife.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told Paper Magazine in 2019. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It's fillers. I'm not denying that."

She also shared in a cover interview for HommeGirls in April that having lip fillers was “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," the mom of two explained.

"I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner also opened up about how becoming a mom changed her approach to her thoughts on beauty.

"It's made me love myself more," she said. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Jenner shares two children — daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 17 months — with her rapper ex Travis Scott.

