Kylie Jenner Takes Paris Over the Weekend in 6 Stunning Looks: See them All!

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to jet halfway around the world to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour – and treat the trip like a fashion show.



On May 26, Jenner treated her 52.5 million TikTok followers to a glimpse inside her night at Queen Bey's highly coveted Paris concert by sharing a video of herself singing and dancing with friends to “HEATED” while on their way to the show.



The high fashion look she wore in the video and to the concert (where Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage) kicked off a Memorial Day weekend of the most glamorous “quiet luxury” moments for the star.



In the viral TikTok, which has been viewed more than 15 million times, Jenner wore a full Courreges look consisting of a nude illusion top, black leather sleeves and a long black skirt layered over knee-length black boots. The outfit was finished with sunglasses, a small black purse and silver earrings.



After her night out, she posted another now-viral video of herself in the most simple-chic, perfectly Parisian ensembles.



In the next TikTok, which has been seen 14 million times, Jenner showed off four more looks to a popular audio that prompts users to show outfits for various days of the week. Though given that Jenner's trip was on the weekend, the days in the audio didn’t match up with the star's actual days out — not that anyone watching minded.



On “Monday,” Jenner started strong in a sculpting Bottega Veneta black midi dress that framed her figure at the top before billowing out. She paired that with Lanvin leather pumps on her feet and a tote and sunnies by Bottega Veneta.



She followed the look with a white two-piece set by Maximilian Davis, vintage Gucci shades and black pumps by The Row before getting a little more formal with a white Alaïa sundress, Loewe stiletto sandals and a bag by The Row.

She finished off the video on “Thursday” in a skin-tight black leather minidress that she paired with a black clutch and matching heels.



All of these looks made a striking resemblance to Sofia Richie, according to some fans who pointed out how she “served every single look” with an “old money” and “sophisticated” aesthetic that people speculated was because “Sofia definitely made an impression” on her following her wedding in the South of France last month.

In between all of the looks, Jenner still had time to be spotted on the street in another designer ensemble, this time with her own take on a hooded dress.



Jenner’s take consisted of a full Ferragamo ensemble consisting of a white hood connected to a matching mini dress paired with a coordinating micro mini bag and pumps, all from the brand.

