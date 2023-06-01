Kylie Jenner Vows to 'Focus on Work' in Her Late 20s as She Reflects on Her Makeup and Beauty Beginnings

Kylie Jenner is ready to get to work.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Jenner heads to the Kylie Beauty Lab in Milan to see how her makeup is made. While there, the Kylie Cosmetics founder reflects on the beginning of her career in makeup and how she’s hoping to get even more involved over the next several years.

“Makeup is powerful, makes me powerful,” Jenner said, sharing that she realized at “16 that makeup was what I wanted to do.”

The reality TV star continued, revealing that she basically taught herself about makeup with “a lot of trial and error.”

Jenner then said she’s ready to jump back into work. “I do always feel like I want to do more,” she said. “I took a lot of personal time in my early 20s — wanted to be young mom — but the rest of my 20s, I want to focus on work and really dive in.”

In a bombshell season 3 trailer that dropped ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians in May, Jenner reveals she’s rethinking "the beauty standards" her family may contribute to.

Kylie Cosmetics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hulu shared the highly anticipated teaser on YouTube on April 27. The family's ups and downs are showcased on screen, including Jenner revealing her thoughts about the perceived standard of beauty and how her family may have played a role in it.

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the beauty mogul said. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did." Jenner is the mother to Stormi Webster, 5, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

She also told a friend: "I wished I never touched anything to begin with."

Although the preview did not dive deeper into any specifics Jenner may have been referring to, the entrepreneur has previously admitted to enlarging her lips.

Kylie Jenner. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," she revealed in an interview for HommeGirls Volume 9 in April. "I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also added how becoming a mother has made her reconsider the effects of beauty expectations and societal standards in that same interview.

"[Stormi]'s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son [Aire] now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.